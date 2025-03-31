"Exact replica of Quinton de Kock", "We really back to 2020?" - Fans react as Ryan Rickelton records maiden IPL fifty for MI

Ryan Rickelton reminded fans of Quinton de Kock with his fantastic batting performance for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The left-handed batter scored an unbeaten 41-ball 62 to help MI beat KKR by eight wickets at the Wankhede Stadium.

Fans in Mumbai witnessed a one-sided match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on March 31. Home team MI won the toss and elected to field. The decision worked in their favor as they bowled KKR out for just 116.

Chasing 117 for a win, MI completed the run-chase in just 12.5 overs to boost their net run rate. Rickelton was the top-scorer for MI, scoring 62 runs, laced with four fours and five sixes. Sharing a clip from Rickelton's knock, an MI fan wrote on X:

"Ryan Rickelton is an exact replica of Quinton De Kock. Are we really back to 2020 Year?"

Quinton de Kock was MI's opener during their trophy-winning seasons in 2019 and 2020. Incidentally, he played for KKR in the match on March 31.

"Lovely batting by Ryan," an X user posted.

"He sealed his spot," another fan opined.

"Didn't disappoint the Wankhede crowd" - Fans laud Ryan Rickelton for his unbeaten knock

A lot of cricket fans showered praise on Rickelton for his excellent batting. Like many users, one more fan termed him as a replacement for Quinton de Kock and wrote:

"My QDK regen Ryan Rickelton didn't disappoint the Wankhede crowd."

While most fans were reminded of de Kock, a WWE lover even felt that Rickelton was a doppelganger of WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes.

"Whenever I see Ryan Rickelton, I think of WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, both are identical," the fan posted.

Cody Rhodes has taken WWE to newer heights in the last few years. It will be interesting to see if Rickelton can do a similar job for MI in IPL 2025.

