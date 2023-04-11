"Exactly why KL Rahul should be nowhere near India's T20 team"- Fans troll LSG skipper for horror show against RCB in IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul couldn't get going at all against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 10. The LSG skipper could only score 18 runs off 20 balls in a massive chase.
Rahul has a fantastic record against RCB as a batter and many felt it could just be his night as the Super Giants needed a massive 213 runs to win the game. However, it wasn't to be as the opener failed to get any sort of momentum into his innings.
Fans on Twitter trolled KL Rahul for getting the role of the anchor all wrong and also for putting pressure on the other LSG batters.
Here are some of the reactions:
KL Rahul and Co. pip RCB in a last-ball thriller
The target of 213 was never going to be straightforward and things just went from bad to worse for Lucknow as they lost three wickets inside the powerplay. Kyle Mayers departed for a duck and then Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya also couldn't make any significant impact with the bat.
RCB were right on top of the Super Giants and that's when Marcus Stoinis produced a counter-attack that brought the visitors back into the game. His blistering 65, followed by an incredible 62 from Nicholas Pooran, brought LSG to the brink of a win.
Although RCB did their best to stretch the game to the last ball, Lucknow somehow won the game by one wicket.
With this win, Lucknow leapfrogged Rajasthan Royals to the top of the points table. However, KL Rahul will still need to look at his form and approach if LSG want to go deep into the tournament.
Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Wayne Parnell, David Willey, Harshal Patel, and Mohammed Siraj.
Lucknow Super Giants XI: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, and Amit Mishra.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.