“Eyes are just like you” - Virat Kohli looks at Zaheer Khan's newborn son's photo ahead of LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Zaheer Khan showed his newborn's photo to Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli ahead of the IPL 2025 clash between the two teams. The two sides will meet in the final league match of the season on Tuesday, May 27, in Lucknow.
Zaheer Khan and his partner Sagarika Ghatge were recently blessed with a baby boy, whom they named Fatehsinh. In a video posted by LSG on X (formerly Twitter), the former player can be seen showing his newborn's photo to Virat Kohli.
The two caught up during a training session before the game at the Ekana Stadium. When Zaheer showed the photo on his phone to Kohli, the RCB batter asked whom did the baby resemble. The 36-year-old added that the baby's eyes were just like Zaheer's.
"How is it going? Who has he gone on? Mix? Eyes are just like you," Kohli said.
Virat Kohli will have to fire against LSG, as RCB eye top-two finish in IPL 2025
Meanwhile, it is a crucial game for RCB, who have a chance to finish in the top two if they beat LSG tonight. They are currently third in the table with eight wins and 17 points from 13 matches. A win here will take them to 19 points and seal their spot in Qualifier 1 alongside the Punjab Kings (PBKS).
It will be important for Virat Kohli to play a match-winning knock for RCB in a game of this magnitude. The star batter has done well this season, scoring 548 runs from 12 matches at an average of 60.88 and a strike-rate of 145.35, including seven half-centuries.
They played their last match against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Lucknow on May 23, where Kohli made a quickfire 43 off 25 balls, including seven boundaries and a six, at a strike-rate of 172. However, RCB (189 all out) lost to SRH (231/6) by 42 runs.
RCB would want their veteran player to come out all guns blazing as they aim to give themselves a strong chance of reaching the final and winning their maiden IPL title.
