Faf du Plessis' struggle comes to an end as Arshad Khan removes him for 5 off 10 in DC vs GT IPL 2025 match

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Arshad Khan delivered the first breakthrough for his side by dismissing Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Faf du Plessis in the 60th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The match is being played on Sunday, May 18, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
The breakthrough came on the second ball of the fourth over of the Capitals' innings. Arshad bowled a full delivery that tailed into Faf du Plessis as he advanced down the pitch. Cramped for room, the veteran attempted an on-drive, but the ball came off the inside half of the bat and went straight to mid-on, where Mohammed Siraj completed a comfortable catch.
Watch the dismissal here.
The 40-year-old had a disappointing outing, scoring just five runs off 10 deliveries. His dismissal left the hosts at 16/1 after 3.2 overs.
KL Rahul smashes some big hits after DC lose Faf du Plessis early
Put in to bat, Delhi Capitals openers KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis struggled to get going, managing just 14 runs in the first three overs. Looking to accelerate, Faf fell in the fourth over for five off 10 balls.
Rahul took charge in the fifth over, hitting Mohammed Siraj for two boundaries before smashing Kagiso Rabada for two sixes and a boundary in the final over of the powerplay. At the time of writing, the Capitals were 50/1 after seven overs, with Rahul on 40 and Abishek Porel on two.
Playing XI and Impact substitutes for both sides
Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman.
Impact Substitutes: Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Karun Nair, Sediqullah Atal, Dushmantha Chameera.
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.
Impact Substitutes: Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dasun Shanaka.
