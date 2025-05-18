Faf du Plessis' struggle comes to an end as Arshad Khan removes him for 5 off 10 in DC vs GT IPL 2025 match

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Arshad Khan delivered the first breakthrough for his side by dismissing Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Faf du Plessis in the 60th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The match is being played on Sunday, May 18, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Ad

The breakthrough came on the second ball of the fourth over of the Capitals' innings. Arshad bowled a full delivery that tailed into Faf du Plessis as he advanced down the pitch. Cramped for room, the veteran attempted an on-drive, but the ball came off the inside half of the bat and went straight to mid-on, where Mohammed Siraj completed a comfortable catch.

Watch the dismissal here.

The 40-year-old had a disappointing outing, scoring just five runs off 10 deliveries. His dismissal left the hosts at 16/1 after 3.2 overs.

Ad

Trending

KL Rahul smashes some big hits after DC lose Faf du Plessis early

Put in to bat, Delhi Capitals openers KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis struggled to get going, managing just 14 runs in the first three overs. Looking to accelerate, Faf fell in the fourth over for five off 10 balls.

Rahul took charge in the fifth over, hitting Mohammed Siraj for two boundaries before smashing Kagiso Rabada for two sixes and a boundary in the final over of the powerplay. At the time of writing, the Capitals were 50/1 after seven overs, with Rahul on 40 and Abishek Porel on two.

Ad

Playing XI and Impact substitutes for both sides

Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman.

Impact Substitutes: Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Karun Nair, Sediqullah Atal, Dushmantha Chameera.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Impact Substitutes: Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dasun Shanaka.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More