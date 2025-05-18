Is Kagiso Rabada playing today's DC vs GT IPL 2025 match? 

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Kagiso Rabada is part of the playing XI for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, May 18. The speedster's last appearance came on March 29, during the early stages of the campaign, before being handed a one-month ban.

Kagiso Rabada was eligible for selection before the IPL 2025's suspension after he served his ban for recreational drug use. During GT's clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on May 6, GT skipper Shubman Gill had mentioned that Rabada needed a few more practice sessions to return to full rhythm.

Rabada was included in the South Africa squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final, and he is set to be unavailable for the IPL Playoffs. GT assistant coach Parthiv Patel was questioned about the speedster potentially playing the away clash against DC.

“Obviously, the playing XI will be decided tomorrow, but it's great to have someone like Kagiso Rabada in the mix — he's performed really well and there's no question about his credentials. That said, the final decision on the playing XI will be taken by Shubman and Ashish Nehra together,” said Patel in the pre-match press conference (via India Today).

GT skipper Shubman Gill confirmed Rabada's return to the playing XI at the toss.

"Not easy to start all over again, but good rest for our pacers, KG comes back, that's a positive for us," Gill said after opting to bowl first.

Rabada has considerable experience playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium during his stint with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the past. In eight matches, he has taken 11 wickets with an economy rate of 8.92 at the venue.

Kagiso Rabada has only played 2 matches in IPL 2025 so far

GT had roped in the Proteas seamer for INR 10.75 at the mega auction after he was released by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) during the off-season. He was expected to form a potent pace bowling trio alongside Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, and made his franchise debut in GT's season opener against his former franchise at home.

Rabada played the next match as well, but was then ruled out due to personal reasons. Midway through the campaign, GT captain and assistant coach Shubman Gill and Ashish Kapoor had expressed optimism about his return, before the details behind his failed doping test were disclosed.

