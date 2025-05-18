Is Kagiso Rabada playing today's DC vs GT IPL 2025 match? 

By Gokul Nair
Modified May 18, 2025 19:11 IST
South Africa v New Zealand: Semi Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Kagiso Rabada is available for a brief while in IPL 2025 before he heads to England for the WTC Final Preparation (Image Credit: Getty)

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Kagiso Rabada is part of the playing XI for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, May 18. The speedster's last appearance came on March 29, during the early stages of the campaign, before being handed a one-month ban.

Kagiso Rabada was eligible for selection before the IPL 2025's suspension after he served his ban for recreational drug use. During GT's clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on May 6, GT skipper Shubman Gill had mentioned that Rabada needed a few more practice sessions to return to full rhythm.

Rabada was included in the South Africa squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final, and he is set to be unavailable for the IPL Playoffs. GT assistant coach Parthiv Patel was questioned about the speedster potentially playing the away clash against DC.

“Obviously, the playing XI will be decided tomorrow, but it's great to have someone like Kagiso Rabada in the mix — he's performed really well and there's no question about his credentials. That said, the final decision on the playing XI will be taken by Shubman and Ashish Nehra together,” said Patel in the pre-match press conference (via India Today).
also-read-trending Trending

GT skipper Shubman Gill confirmed Rabada's return to the playing XI at the toss.

"Not easy to start all over again, but good rest for our pacers, KG comes back, that's a positive for us," Gill said after opting to bowl first.

Rabada has considerable experience playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium during his stint with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the past. In eight matches, he has taken 11 wickets with an economy rate of 8.92 at the venue.

Kagiso Rabada has only played 2 matches in IPL 2025 so far

GT had roped in the Proteas seamer for INR 10.75 at the mega auction after he was released by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) during the off-season. He was expected to form a potent pace bowling trio alongside Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, and made his franchise debut in GT's season opener against his former franchise at home.

Rabada played the next match as well, but was then ruled out due to personal reasons. Midway through the campaign, GT captain and assistant coach Shubman Gill and Ashish Kapoor had expressed optimism about his return, before the details behind his failed doping test were disclosed.

About the author
Gokul Nair

Gokul Nair

.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Nair
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications