"Don't think it serves the game well" - Former CSK star's brutally honest take on fan craze for MS Dhoni in the IPL

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu believes that the phenomenal love that MS Dhoni gets in the IPL from fans, especially at Chepauk, doesn't serve the game well. Rayudu explained that all players in the team put in a lot of hard work, yet sometimes find themselves in a strange situation where their dismissal is being cheered by their own fans because Dhoni is the next to bat.

Dhoni is undoubtedly one of the most revered characters in the game - not just in Indian cricket, but in world cricket as a whole. He announced his retirement from international cricket back in August 2020. Yet, the craze for the former India captain among fans in the IPL remains unmatched. The 43-year-old got a rousing reception in CSK's opening match against Mumbai Indians (MI) as well.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Dhoni's former franchise teammate Rayudu explained that while Dhoni mania in the IPL makes for great viewing, it might not be the best thing for CSK's players. He commented:

"It is quite daunting if you're a newcomer. It's quite loud. The support is phenomenal. But, as you go on and play, then you realize they are MS Dhoni fans before they are CSK fans. It is quite evident, and rightly so, because that's the way the team has been set up and built over the years. He's rightly named Thala [leader] and he has been calling the shots in CSK, and it's come to a stage where people are madly in awe and in love of what he's done for CSK.

"It's been happening for quite a few years now... but sometimes when you, as an individual, are going out to bat they are shouting from the crowd to… literally asking you to get out. Or they are anticipating or expecting you to get out. So it is quite strange, and I don't think it actually serves the game well to be very honest. All the [other] players are giving their best for the team as well," the 39-year-old former India batter added.

Dhoni pulled off a lightning quick stumping to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav for 29 off Noor Ahmad's bowling in CSK's opening match against MI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. With the batted, he faced two balls and remained not out on zero as CSK chased 156 to beat MI by four wickets.

"They have not built up any other guy to pull the crowds" - Rayudu on Dhoni's significance for CSK

In the same interaction with ESPNcricinfo, Rayudu opined that Chennai Super Kings may have a tough time maintaining their popularity in the IPL once Dhoni stops playing. The former Hyderabad cricketer stated that CSK have not built up another player who can connect with the fans like ''Thala' does, which could hurt their brand value in the future. He elaborated:

"It will be quite challenging. Not only for the players or Chennai, but definitely for the franchise itself, because for them to [attract] crowds like that, especially even on weekdays - the stands are full, the engagement is amazing; there is no cricketer close to him, to be honest. They have not built up any other guy in the franchise to pull the crowds, because it has always revolved around MS Dhoni."

Dhoni is sixth on the list of leading run-getters in the IPL. In 265 matches, he has scored 5,243 runs at an average of 39.12 and a strike rate of 137.46, with 24 half-centuries and a best of 84*. Virat Kohli (8,063), Shikhar Dhawan (6,769), Rohit Sharma (6,628), David Warner (6,525) and Suresh Raina (5,528) have scored more runs that the CSK legend in the IPL.

