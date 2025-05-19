Fan touches MS Dhoni's feet at Delhi airport ahead of CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

A young fan touched Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni's feet as he walked out of the Delhi airport on Sunday, May 18, ahead of their penultimate IPL 2025 match. The five-time champions carry on with their campaign with a contest against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, May 20.

While exiting the airport, a fan was seen touching Dhoni's feet before trying to click a selfie with the legendary player. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter also signed a few autographs, as many of his supporters rushed to meet him.

The video of the incident was posted on photojournalist Pallav Paliwal's Instagram account. You can watch the clip below:

MS Dhoni relinquished CSK's captaincy ahead of IPL 2024, handing over the reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad. However, he was reinstated as the skipper midway through this season after Gaikwad was ruled out with an elbow injury.

The Chennai-based side have been eliminated from the race for the playoffs and will look to salvage some pride by winning their last two league games. They are currently placed at the bottom of the points table, with six points in 12 games.

MS Dhoni took CSK home in a thrilling last-over finish against KKR

MS Dhoni and CSK were last seen in action on May 7. They claimed their third win of the season, defeating defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by two wickets at Eden Gardens.

Chennai chased down a 180-run target, as Dhoni turned the clock back with his last-over heroics. The side needed eight runs off six balls. The 43-year-old dazzled the viewers by hitting a stunning maximum over mid-wicket against Andre Russell.

Dhoni remained unbeaten on 17 runs from 18 deliveries. He formed a crucial 43-run stand for the seventh wicket alongside Shivam Dube (45), which proved instrumental in CSK's consolation win.

The new IPL retention rules allowed CSK to retain Dhoni as an uncapped player at ₹4 crore ahead of the mega auction. He has scored 180 runs from 128 deliveries at a strike rate of 140.62 this season.

