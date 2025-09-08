Fans crowd MS Dhoni as he leaves Ranchi farmhouse in his vintage Rolls-Royce [Watch]

Former Team India captain MS Dhoni recently took his vintage Rolls-Royce for a spin in Ranchi. Several of his fans were waiting outside his farmhouse when he took the rare Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith II out.The supporters were thrilled to spot their favorite star and gathered around the car. The video of the incident was posted by a Dhoni fan on X. The 44-year-old was seen sporting a bearded look in the clip.You can watch the video below:The Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith II was reportedly produced from 1977 to 1980. MS Dhoni is known to be an automobile enthusiast and has several retro vehicles in his garage. Some of the other notable rare cars owned by the legendary wicketkeeper include Nissan Jonga and Hummer H2.On the cricketing front, Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. He continues playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).He returned as the CSK captain in IPL 2025 after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was sidelined due to an elbow injury after five games. The five-time champions endured a disappointing campaign, finishing at the bottom of the points table for the first time in the league's history.The Chennai-based side finished with four wins and 10 losses from 14 league matches. Dhoni scored 196 runs across 13 innings at a strike rate of 135.17 and an average of 24.50.&quot;I don’t think he will retire anytime soon&quot;- RCB youngster on MS Dhoni's IPL futureRoyal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Swastik Chikara believes MS Dhoni will surely play in IPL 2026. He opined that the seasoned campaigner is unlikely to retire from the Indian league anytime soon.He also shared the experience of meeting Dhoni during IPL 2025. Speaking in a podcast with CricXtasy, CHikara said: &quot;It was a completely different feeling, Thala for a reason. The reason is him, bro. I mean, he’s really a good person, I swear. Dhoni bhai is just Dhoni bhai. Yash bhaiya was also there, and he was saying, ‘You’re talking as if you’ve known him for 10 years.&quot;He'll play, he'll play, bro (IPL 2026). That man has so much energy. He’s very strong (Bahut jaan hai uss aadmi mein). He will play for sure. I don’t think he will retire anytime soon, in my opinion. We were laughing, joking, taking photos, and having fun. The conversation was casual. He asked where I’m from, and I said I live in a village. The chat was nice and relaxed. He said, ‘Good, you’re a desi guy,’ (Desi londa hai tu).&quot; MS Dhoni was the oldest player in IPL 2025. He was retained by CSK at ₹4 crore ahead of the mega auction. The new retention rules allowed the franchise to retain the veteran cricketer as an uncapped player.