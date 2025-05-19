  • home icon
  • Fans engage in ugly fight at Arun Jaitley Stadium ahead of DC vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Balakrishna
Modified May 19, 2025 14:18 IST
R Sai Kishore celebrating after picking a wicket during DC vs GT IPL 2025 match. (Image: IPL/X)
Some fans were involved in an ugly physical altercation ahead of the IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on Monday, May 18, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. While the players were warming up before the match, four fans were spotted throwing punches at each other in the stands near the boundary.

An Instagram user shared a video of the same on the social media platform. Two people could be seen having a go at each other while holding each other's shirts, and two more doing the same while falling over onto a chair in the stands.

You can watch the video below:

GT skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and invited DC to bat first in the contest. KL Rahul hit a sublime century in the company of Abishek Porel (30), Axar Patel (25), and Tristan Stubbs (21*) to help the Capitals reach a decent first innings total of 199 for three in 20 overs.

However, it proved to be insufficient as GT galloped to 205/0 in 19 overs and won the match without any hassle. Sai Sudharsan (108*) notched up his second IPL century, while Shubman Gill played an impressive knock of 93* (53) to complement his opening partner. At the post-match presentation, Gill reflected on the win and their playoff qualification, saying:

"Feels great to be able to get the Q on the board, but we have two games remaining, and getting the momentum into the playoffs will be important. I have talked about it previously, I want to play like a batter and play like a batter. I was captaining for the first time last season, learnt how to affect it in the back end of the season. One of the things we talked about was our fielding being under par. We had time to reflect on that and work on it."

Along with GT, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) also booked their spots in the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
