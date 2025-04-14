Fans get involved in brutal fight in the stands during DC vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Things got heated at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi as a fight broke out between a couple of fans in the stands during the IPL 2025 match between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, April 13. MI beat DC by 12 runs in a thrilling encounter and ended the unbeaten streak of the home team this season.

A fan shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) to provide a glimpse of the brutal fight between a few fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium during Sunday night's IPL 2025 match. In it, one female and a couple of male spectators could be seen hitting each other with their hands, and their neighbors trying to bring the situation under control.

You can watch the fight in the video below:

MI batted first in the match after losing the toss and scored 205 for five, following a collective performance from their batting unit. During his comeback on the big stage, Karun Nair (89) tried his best to take DC over the line, but the team eventually fell 13 runs short of the target.

"Nothing can be better than that"- Aakash Chopra on Karun Nair taking down Jasprit Bumrah on his IPL comeback during DC vs MI match

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently reviewed the IPL 2025 match between DC and MI in a video on his YouTube channel. He applauded Karun Nair for his magnificent knock and opined that he had made a strong comeback as he performed well against a world-class bowler like Jasprit Bumrah.

"Karun Nair is back. If you take Bumrah down, that means you are back. Nothing can be better than that. Mumbai won, but the biggest story is Karun Nair. He had tweeted in 2022 - 'Dear cricket, give me one more chance.' You don't get a second chance just like that. However, cricket said it would test him but eventually give him something," Aakash Chopra said.

"He got dropped by Karnataka and had almost left cricket. However, he shifted to Vidarbha. He didn't score runs in the first year, but this year, he scored nine centuries across three formats. He won the Ranji Trophy, won matches for his team, and then returned to the IPL after three years," Chopra added.

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

