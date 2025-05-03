"Far better than blind slogger Phil Salt" - Fans in awe of Jacob Bethell's maiden IPL fifty in RCB vs CSK 2025 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Jacob Bethell starred with the bat in their IPL 2025 match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 3. The left-hander smashed a quickfire 55 runs off 33 balls at a strike rate of 166.67 with the help of two sixes and eight boundaries. During his knock, he shared a 97-run partnership with Virat Kohli for the opening stand.

The Bengaluru-based franchise purchased the English batter for INR 2.6 crore at the mega auction. He delivered in only his second match for RCB after managing just 12 against Delhi Capitals (DC) on his tournament debut.

Fans on X felt that Jacob Bethell is way better than regular RCB opener Phil Salt. One user wrote:

"As a proud RCB fan and Kannadiga, I can confidently say that Jacob Bethell is far better than blind slogger Phil Salt. RCB shouldn’t waste a generational talent like Bethell for a hit-and-miss player like Salt. RCB should release Salt next year and buy cheap backup for Bethell."

Another user commented:

"Bethell being salty for CSK."

A third user added:

"A fine, fine fifty for Jacob Bethell. I was concerned if his abilities would translate to the IPL scene, but he's been unbelievable."

CSK remove Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell to fight back against RCB in the IPL 2025 match

CSK bowlers Matheesha Pathirana and Sam Curran helped the visitors fight back by dismissing RCB openers Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell. Pathirana provided the first breakthrough as he dismissed Bethell, caught out, while Kohli followed a similar dismissal off Sam Curran's bowling. The right-hander perished after smashing 62 off 33 deliveries, in an innings laced with five sixes and as many boundaries.

At the time of writing, the home team was 128/2 after 13 overs, with Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Rajat Patidar at the crease.

A win over the Super Kings would help RCB jump to the top of the points table. On the other hand, CSK have been ruled out of the playoffs after managing just two wins in 10 games.

Follow the RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More