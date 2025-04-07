"Feel for Hardik Pandya. He is incredible but sadly team is losing"- Fans react as MI captain's all-round brilliance goes in vain in IPL 2025

Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians suffered their fourth defeat of IPL 2025 on Monday, April 7. The five-time champions lost to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 12 runs despite Hardik's fantastic all-round performance.

MI skipper Hardik won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium. The decision backfired as RCB posted 221 runs on the board. MI had never chased down such a big target at the Wankhede Stadium before.

The record stayed intact as MI finished with 209/9 in their 20 overs. Hardik huffed and puffed, but his 15-ball 42 was not enough to guide his team to a win. Earlier in the match, the captain even took two wickets with the ball. Reacting to his performance, a fan wrote on X:

"Feel for Hardik Pandya. He is incredible but sadly team is losing."

Another popular X user opined that it was tough being Hardik because his team did not support him.

"Captain of the team - Picking 2 wickets with the ball - Scoring 42 (15). It's tough being Hardik," he tweeted.

A Mumbai Indians supporter expressed gratitude to Hardik and Tilak Varma for bringing life into the game with their knocks.

"Thank you Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya for bringing life in this game. It hurts but.." he tweeted.

"Captain Hardik Pandya did everything for Mumbai Indians"- Fans laud MI skipper for his fantastic performance

It is pertinent to note that Hardik took a five-wicket haul for MI in their last match against the Lucknow Super Giants. However, Mumbai lost that game as well. Sharing his thoughts on MI's recent defeat, an X user tweeted:

"42(15) with the bat, 2/45 (4) with the ball.Captain Hardik Pandya did everything for Mumbai Indians and couldn't cross the line - FEEL FOR HARDIK."

Another fan lauded Hardik for his counter-attacking 15-ball 42 when MI were in a losing position. They wrote:

"If my team has Hardik I won't lose hope on any target until his wicket is gone."

MI will play their next match against Delhi Capitals on April 13 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

