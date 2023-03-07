"Finally a blue jersey in the IPL" - Fans troll LSG for their latest jersey for IPL 2023

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have officially unveiled their latest jersey for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

Sharing the video, LSG wrote:

“Naya rang, naya josh, nayi umeed, naya andaaz. (New colors, new enthusiasm, new hope, new style.)”

The blue-colored jersey features red and green stripes with their official logo on the front.

Fans, however, were disappointed with the color choice as plenty of IPL teams like Delhi Capitals (DC), Gujarat Giants (GG) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) have used blue shades in the past.

One fan sarcastically wrote on Twitter:

"Finally a blue jersey in the IPL."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

KL Rahul to lead LSG in IPL 2023

KL Rahul will continue to lead the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023. LSG splurged Rs 16 crore on Nicholas Pooran to fill their No. 3 void. The franchise has signed the likes of Romario Shephard, Daniel Sams and Jaydev Unadkat to add to their bowling depth.

LSG squad strength: 25 players (8 overseas)

Players bought - Nicholas Pooran (₹16 crore), Jaydev Unadkat (₹50 lakh) Yash Thakur (₹45 lakh), Romario Shepherd (₹50 lakh), Daniel Sams (₹75 lakh), Amit Mishra (₹50 lakh), Prerak Mankad (₹20 lakh), Swapnil Singh (₹20 lakh), Naveen-ul-Haq (₹50 lakh), Yudhvir Charak (₹20 lakh).

Players retained - KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi.

The Lucknow-based franchise, who reached the Eliminators last season, will begin their campaign against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday, April 1.

A total of 70 league-stage matches will be played across 12 venues over the course of 52 days. The schedule and venues for the playoffs will be announced later. The IPL 2023 final will be played on May 28.

