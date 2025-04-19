  • home icon
Former batting coach rejoins Kolkata Knight Riders midway through IPL 2025 season

By Lavil Saldanha
Modified Apr 19, 2025 17:53 IST
2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty
A former Kolkata Knight Riders coach unites back with his side - Source: Getty

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batting coach Abhishek Nayar has rejoined the team as part of their coaching staff. The franchise announced his return on their official social media account.

Nayar, who was part of KKR's coaching setup in their title-winning last season, had joined Team India as an assistant coach along with former KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir last year. He was recently removed from his role with the Indian men's cricket team, along with fielding coach T Dilip and strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai.

On Saturday (April 19), Kolkata Knight Riders took to their official social media account on X and posted an image of Abhishek Nayar donning their training kit with the following caption:

"Welcome back home, @abhisheknayar1."

Take a look at the post below:

Kolkata Knight Riders look to come back from their demoralising loss against Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings defended 111 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders- Source: Getty
Punjab Kings defended 111 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders- Source: Getty

Having played seven games so far in the season, Kolkata Knight Riders have won three and have slumped to four losses. In their most recent match against Punjab Kings, a middle-order collapse saw them slip from 62/2 to 95 all out chasing 112. This was the lowest total ever defended in the league's history.

With KKR set to play four of their next seven matches at home in the second half of the season, they will hope to secure a spot in the top four. They are currently placed sixth in the points table and will look to improve their position when they take on the Gujarat Titans on Monday (April 21).

Lavil Saldanha

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
