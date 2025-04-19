Former batting coach rejoins Kolkata Knight Riders midway through IPL 2025 season

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batting coach Abhishek Nayar has rejoined the team as part of their coaching staff. The franchise announced his return on their official social media account.
Nayar, who was part of KKR's coaching setup in their title-winning last season, had joined Team India as an assistant coach along with former KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir last year. He was recently removed from his role with the Indian men's cricket team, along with fielding coach T Dilip and strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai.
On Saturday (April 19), Kolkata Knight Riders took to their official social media account on X and posted an image of Abhishek Nayar donning their training kit with the following caption:
"Welcome back home, @abhisheknayar1."
Take a look at the post below:
Kolkata Knight Riders look to come back from their demoralising loss against Punjab Kings
Having played seven games so far in the season, Kolkata Knight Riders have won three and have slumped to four losses. In their most recent match against Punjab Kings, a middle-order collapse saw them slip from 62/2 to 95 all out chasing 112. This was the lowest total ever defended in the league's history.
With KKR set to play four of their next seven matches at home in the second half of the season, they will hope to secure a spot in the top four. They are currently placed sixth in the points table and will look to improve their position when they take on the Gujarat Titans on Monday (April 21).
