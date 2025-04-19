Former batting coach rejoins Kolkata Knight Riders midway through IPL 2025 season

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batting coach Abhishek Nayar has rejoined the team as part of their coaching staff. The franchise announced his return on their official social media account.

Ad

Nayar, who was part of KKR's coaching setup in their title-winning last season, had joined Team India as an assistant coach along with former KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir last year. He was recently removed from his role with the Indian men's cricket team, along with fielding coach T Dilip and strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai.

On Saturday (April 19), Kolkata Knight Riders took to their official social media account on X and posted an image of Abhishek Nayar donning their training kit with the following caption:

Ad

Trending

"Welcome back home, @abhisheknayar1."

Take a look at the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kolkata Knight Riders look to come back from their demoralising loss against Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings defended 111 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders- Source: Getty

Having played seven games so far in the season, Kolkata Knight Riders have won three and have slumped to four losses. In their most recent match against Punjab Kings, a middle-order collapse saw them slip from 62/2 to 95 all out chasing 112. This was the lowest total ever defended in the league's history.

With KKR set to play four of their next seven matches at home in the second half of the season, they will hope to secure a spot in the top four. They are currently placed sixth in the points table and will look to improve their position when they take on the Gujarat Titans on Monday (April 21).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lavil Saldanha Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.



An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.



Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.



In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25. Know More