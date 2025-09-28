Former Delhi captain replaces Roger Binny as BCCI President

Former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas has been appointed as the new President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The decision was taken during the 94th Annual General Meeting of the board on Sunday, September 28. The former right-handed batter became BCCI's 37th President and was elected unopposed, replacing Roger Binny.
Binny, part of India's 1983 World Cup-winning squad, was appointed the BCCI President in October 2022, and stepped down from the role in August this year. BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla was serving in the interim capacity in the meantime.
According to ESPNCricinfo, Manhas' name was proposed during an informal meeting on Saturday, September 20, in New Delhi. The likes of ICC chairman Jay Shah, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, Delhi and Districts Cricket Association president Rohan Jaitley and former board secretary Niranjan Shah had attended the meeting.
Notably, Shukla will continue as the board's vice-president, while Saikia will continue in the role of the secretary. It was also decided during the AGM that Pragyan Ojha and RP Singh would replace S Sharath and Subroto Banerjee in the national men's team's selection panel.
Banerjee's term had ended, while Sharath has been moved to the junior selection panel, where he will replace Thilak Naidu.
Mithun Manhas played for Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in IPL
While Manhas couldn't play for the India men's team, he represented the Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) and Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 45-year-old's last IPL game was in 2015 for the Super Kings.
He enjoyed a good domestic career, playing 157 first-class games, 130 List A fixtures and 91 T20s. Manhas amassed over 9000 first-class runs, averaging 45.82 and aggregated 4126 runs in one-dayers.
The Jammu & Kashmir-born cricketer has also worked as a batting consultant for the likes of Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans.
