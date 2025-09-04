Former India and Delhi Capitals star announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Team India and former Delhi Capitals (DC) leg-spinner Amit Mishra announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Thursday, September 4. The now-42-year-old debuted for India in ODIs in 2003 and played his last outing for them in the home T20I series against England in 2017.

Ad

Mishra played a combined 68 matches across formats in his international career, finishing with 156 wickets at an excellent average of 28.62, including three 5-wicket hauls. The leggie impressed in his lone World Cup appearance for India in the 2014 T20 World Cup, finishing with 10 wickets at an average of 14.70 and an economy of 6.68 in six outings.

In a statement announcing his retirement, Mishra said (via IANS):

"These 25 years of my life in cricket have been nothing short of memorable. I am deeply grateful to the BCCI, the administration, Haryana cricket association, the support staff, my colleagues, and to my family members who were with me all this while."

Ad

Trending

He added:

"I would like to thank the fans whose love and support whenever and wherever I played made the journey memorable. Cricket has given me countless memories and invaluable learnings, and each moment on the ground has been a memory I’ll treasure for life."

Mishra enjoyed an incredible overall first-class career with ball and bat, finishing with 535 wickets and 4,176 runs in 152 matches.

Ad

Amit Mishra finishes as one of IPL's all-time leading wicket-takers

Despite his exploits on the international level, Amit Mishra is fondly remembered for his brilliance in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The veteran finishes as the eighth-leading wicket-taker in league history with 174 scalps in 162 matches.

Mishra began his IPL career with the then-Delhi Daredevils in 2008 before moving to the Hyderabad franchise ahead of the 2011 season. He spent four seasons with them before moving back to Delhi from 2015 to 2021.

Ad

Mishra finished his IPL career with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in 2023 and 2024. The leg-spinner picked up at least 10 wickets in ten of his 16 IPL seasons, including a 21-wicket campaign in 2013.

Mishra boasted excellent overall T20 numbers, picking up 285 wickets in 259 games at an average of 22.28 and an economy of 7.16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback