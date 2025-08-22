Former RCB cricketer chooses between Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill for best captain after IPL 2025

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper Anuj Rawat was asked to choose between Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill for the best captain after IPL 2025.

Ad

Rawat was a part of the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2025. He previously spent three seasons with RCB from 2022 to 2024. He did not pick one name in particular but praised both Gill and Kohli.

"It has been only a year with Shubman at Gujarat but from what I have seen he has captained well. About Virat Kohli, you have seen that he has always been number one," he said in an exclusive interview with Sports Now. (3:00)

Ad

Trending

Ad

GT made it to the playoffs in IPL 2025 but could not win the trophy. They lost to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator. However, Gill led from the front and scored 650 runs from 15 matches.

As Anuj Rawat spent three seasons with RCB, he was asked about his relationship with Virat Kohli. The wicketkeeper revealed that they shared a good bond as both players hail from Delhi. He added that they had a lot of fun on and off the field during the IPL.

Ad

"The bonding was very good. He is also from Delhi. We Delhiites would talk, and I had a lot of fun. If there was any one memory I would have shared it, but there are many. We used to have a lot of fun and laughter in the dressing room and on the field as well. I cannot recall any one memory in particular, but there are many," he reflected. (4:26)

Ad

RCB acquired the left-hander for ₹3.40 crore during the IPL 2022 auction. He made 22 appearances for the side across three seasons and scored 318 runs at an average of 21.20 and a strike-rate of 119.55.

Former RCB batter opens up on GT coach Ashish Nehra

The former RCB wicketkeeper also opened up on the atmosphere at GT and their head coach, Ashish Nehra. He expressed that Nehra was the most friendly coach that he had ever seen and spoke about his behavior with the players off the field.

Ad

"The environment in GT is very good. You see him on the field, but if you look at him off the field, you will not look at him as a coach, you can look at him as a player as well. Whenever we are in the bus, he sits and chills with us. Which coach does not get angry? But how friendly he is, I don't think I have seen anyone like that till now," he said. (3:22)

Ad

Rawat was picked by GT during the IPL 2025 mega auction for ₹30 Lakh. He did not get a single game throughout the season. The left-hander is currently plying his trade for the East Delhi Riders in the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. He is also the captain of the side. Rawat has led the team exceptionally well as they are at the top of the table with six wins from eight matches.

Notably, he is the leading run-scorer for his side so far. He has scored 291 runs from seven games at an average of 58.20 and a strike-rate of 179.63.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More