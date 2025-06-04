  • home icon
"Get ready for changing diapers" - Virat Kohli’s hilarious post for RCB teammate after IPL 2025 win [In Picture]

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Jun 04, 2025 17:44 IST
2025 IPL: Final - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli was RCB's leading run-getter in IPL 2025. (Pic: Getty Images).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli lauded his opening partner Phil Salt's performances in the team's IPL 2025 title-winning campaign. He hilariously suggested that the English keeper-batter should now get ready to change diapers.

Ahead of RCB's IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, Salt flew back home for the birth of his first child. It led to uncertainty over the swashbuckling batter's availability for the summit clash.

However, he rejoined the team before the all-important clash. Sharing an Instagram story for Salt, here's what Kohli wrote after RCB ended their 18-year trophy drought:

"Well done partner. Now go back to the real stuff and get ready for changing diapers."
RCB successfully defended a 191-run target in the final. Virat Kohli scored 43 runs off 35 balls, while Krunal Pandya bowled a splendid spell of 4-0-17-2.

Phil Salt was signed by the Bengaluru-based franchise at ₹11.50 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction. He was the team's second-highest run-getter in the edition, chalking up 403 runs across 13 innings at a strike rate of 175.98.

"This one is for all the years of heartbreaks and disappointment" - Virat Kohli pens down heartfelt note after RCB's IPL 2025 triumph

After years and years of heartbreak, RCB were finally able to breach the final frontier and add the missing silverware to their cabinet. Virat Kohli got the chance to lay hands on the coveted trophy after three runners-up finish.

He penned down an emotional note on Instagram after the team's IPL 2025 final to describe his feelings. The former RCB skipper wrote:

"This team made the dream possible , a season I’ll never ever forget. We’ve thoroughly enjoyed the ride over the last 2.5 months. This one is for the fans of rcb who never ever left our side in the worst of times. This one is for all the years of heartbreaks and disappointment. This is for every inch of effort left on the field playing for this team. As far as the ipl trophy is concerned- you’ve made me wait 18 years to be able to lift you and celebrate my friend, but it’s been absolutely worth the wait. ❤️ 🏆."

Virat Kohli performed admirably with the bat in IPL 2025. He finished as the third-highest run-getter of the season, aggregating 657 runs at a strike rate of 144.71 from 15 innings. He struck eight half-centuries in the campaign.

About the author
Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

Know More

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
