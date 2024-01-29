"Good choice on the number" - Hardik Pandya sends a message to Arshin Kulkarni after his century in U19 World Cup 2024

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has congratulated India U19 player Arshin Kulkarni for scoring a hundred in the ongoing U19 World Cup tournament. Playing against USA U19s yesterday (January 28) in Bloemfontein, Arshin scored a match-winning 118-ball 108 and won the Man of the Match award.

The ICC posted a reel of Arshin Kulkarni's brilliant performance on Instagram. Hardik Pandya recently shared the video on his Instagram story and penned a small note for the upcoming star. He also took note of how Kulkarni wears the jersey number '33', the same as Hardik. Here's what Hardik wrote:

"Excellent performance yesterday Arshin (clapping emoji). Congratulations and my best wishes for your future. Good choice on the number too."

Kulkarni's 108-run knock consisted of eight fours and three sixes. His fantastic batting performance helped India U19s beat USA U19s by 201 runs. Kulkarni also bowled two overs for India U19s, returning with figures of 0/7.

Arshin Kulkarni will play with Hardik Pandya's brother Krunal in IPL 2024

Even before his U19 World Cup performance, Arshin Kulkarni secured an IPL deal from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). At the IPL Auction which took place in Dubai last month, LSG signed the power-hitting all-rounder for his base price of ₹20 lakh. LSG are also home to Hardik Pandya's elder brother, Krunal Pandya.

Kulkarni opens the batting for India U19s. With reports claiming that the Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul wants to bat in the middle-order in IPL 2024, the LSG team management can try out the youngster as Kyle Mayers' new opening partner.

LSG also have the options of Devdutt Padikkal and Quinton de Kock, but Arshin has a slight edge over them because of his pace-bowling skills. His presence will give captain KL Rahul an extra option in the bowling department.

It will be interesting to see if the youngster gets a chance to make his IPL debut this year.

