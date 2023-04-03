"Grateful to be back where my heart belongs"- Suresh Raina returns to CSK's home ground

Former Indian batter and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Suresh Raina expressed his excitement to be back at Chepauk to witness the Super Kings play their first home game in the IPL in almost four years.

Raina has been one of Chennai's favorite sons and his contributions to the franchise over the years have been a massive factor in them winning four titles. The southpaw posted a photo with former CSK and India teammate Robin Uthappa where the duo stood in the Chepauk outfield.

Suresh Raina penned down an emotional caption, recalling his memories of having played for the Chennai Super Kings in their den. Here's what he wrote:

"Stepping into the Chepauk Stadium feels like coming back home. This ground has witnessed my triumphs, my ups and downs, and my lifelong love for the game. Grateful to be back where my heart belongs 💛 #chennai"

Suresh Raina excited to see MS Dhoni playing in front of Chepauk crowd

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda last month, Suresh Raina opened up on how the passionate crowd at Chepauk would welcome back their beloved skipper MS Dhoni. The legendary wicketkeeper claimed that he wanted to play in front of the home ground to 'thank' them for their support.

Raina also spoke about how crucial Ruturaj Gaikwad would be to CSK's chances, given his strong spin game in Chepauk. He stated:

"MS Dhoni will also be keen to go back to Chepauk and interact with all the 'Whistle Podu' and 'Yellove' fans. It will be very exciting and I hope we will start with a win there. Ruturaj will play his first game at the Chepauk. He is a great player and will definitely do well."

After a sensational knock against the Gujarat Titans, Gaikwad will be keen to dish out another fantastic performance in front of the Chepauk crowd.

