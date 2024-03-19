"Great players have fallen" - Navjot Singh Sidhu hails 'miracle' MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2024

Former Indian opener Navjot Singh Sidhu has been in awe of the commitment that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has shown to keep coming back to participate in the IPL despite having not played international cricket since 2019.

Sidhu shed light on just how fit Dhoni looked even at the ripe old age of 42 and believes it is a miracle that the legendary wicketkeeper-batter is still good enough to win games with his finishing ability.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Navjot Singh Sidhu had to say about MS Dhoni:

"I feel it's a miracle that someone like MS Dhoni still stands tall like a rock of Gibraltar where others have fallen like nine pins. Great players have fallen, and here is someone who is an exception. A man with paranormal abilities, which you generally don't see."

Dhoni played the entire IPL 2023 with a dodgy knee, yet assured his fans that he would try his best to be back next season. He seems to have recovered well after undergoing surgery last year and looks to be in even better shape this time around.

Navjot Singh Sidhu on his comeback to commentary

Navjot Singh Sidhu is also known for his impeccable vocabulary and the way he uses that in his humorous commentary. After a while, the former cricketer will be back in the commentary panel on Star Sports for the IPL 2024 season.

On this, he stated:

"Commentary is not like a sleeping pill that you will make people sleep. You have to make it understandable to the common man with an addition on what is happening. How to add a component in the picture that is not shown on the screen, is the strength of the commentator. I believe commentary is an art."

The IPL 2024 season kickstarts on Friday, March 22, with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beginning their title defense against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Chepauk.