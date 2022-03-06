GT Match Schedule 2022: Gujarat Titans Full Schedule & Time Table for IPL 2022 

Gujarat Titans (GT) will kickstart their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign against fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

The Ahmedabad-based Gujarat Titans (GT), led by Hardik Pandya, will play their first contest on March 28 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The 2022 IPL will be conducted across four venues in Mumbai and Pune, keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind.

Beginning on March 26 with the opening game between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the 15th edition of the tournament will feature 70 matches as part of the new group stage format.

The knockout phase of the tournament will begin after May 22.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



How excited are you to see the teams in action 🤩



#IPL Here is the IPL 2022 scheduleHow excited are you to see the teams in action 🤩 #IPL 2022 Here is the IPL 2022 schedule 📆 How excited are you to see the teams in action 🤩#IPL #IPL2022 https://t.co/QWBOa0rWzB

Gujarat Titans (GT), who roped in Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, and Shubman Gill in the player draft, assembled their first-ever squad at the two-day mega auction on February 12 and 13.

One of GT's first recruits, England international Jason Roy, has dropped out of the upcoming tournament, citing personal reasons. The franchise is yet to name a replacement. Here is a look at GT's timetable for the 2022 IPL:

IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans (GT) Full Schedule with timing in IST

Gujarat Titans @gujarat_titans ‍♀️Step into the Titans Dugout! Watch our stars unveil the logo in the metaverse! bit.ly/titans_dugout



#GujaratTitans ‍♀️Step into the Titans Dugout!Watch our stars unveil the logo in the metaverse! 🏃🏃‍♀️Step into the Titans Dugout! ▶️ Watch our stars unveil the logo in the metaverse! ⭐ ▶️ bit.ly/titans_dugout#GujaratTitans https://t.co/9N6Cl6a3y4

Match 4: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giant - 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 8: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 16: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans - 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne CCI, Mumbai

Match 21: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 24: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans - 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 29: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 35: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans - 3:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 40: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 43: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans - 3:30 PM IST, Brabourne CCI, Mumbai

Match 48: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 51: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne CCI, Mumbai

Match 57: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giant - 7:30PM IST, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 62: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans - 3:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 67: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans - 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

GT squad and players list for IPL 2022

Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudarshan.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar