GT's ₹1.30 crore buy dismisses Virat Kohli for 7 in IPL 2025 match against RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Arshad Khan got the better of India ace batter Virat Kohli in their match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) today, April 2. The match is being played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Kohli walked out to open alongside Phil Salt to the middle. The former RCB skipper took a strike against Mohammed Siraj and scored a boundary through the covers to get his innings started. He looked in good stead, picking up ones and twos nicely.

However, on the fourth delivery of the second over bowled by Arshad Khan, Kohli looked to take charge and hit the ball towards deep backward square leg. The right-hander didn't get enough height on that one and hit it straight towards Prasidh Krishna, who completed an easy catch.

Take a look at the dismissal below:

Virat Kohli was dismissed for seven runs in six deliveries. His wicket brought Devdutt Padikkal out to the middle.

RCB in early trouble after losing three wickets inside the powerplay

Rajat Patidar is batting in the middle for Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

After losing the toss and being asked to bat first, Arshad Khan helped the Gujarat Titans by picking up the wicket of Virat Kohli (7 off 6). Devdutt Padikkal (4 off 3) started his innings with a boundary but got out immediately after his stumps were knocked off by Mohammed Siraj.

In the first over, Jos Buttler dropped a dolly of Phil Salt on the bowling of Mohammed Siraj. However, the pacer got the better of the Englishman, knocking him over for 14 in 13 deliveries. RCB are on 35/3 at the end of five overs and will be looking to post a formidable total against the Gujarat Titans.

Head to head, RCB holds a slender lead of 3-2 against the Titans, with the head to head record at Chinnaswamy being at 1-1.

