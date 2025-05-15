GT sign Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batter to replace Jos Buttler for IPL 2025 playoffs: Reports

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Gujarat Titans (GT) have roped in Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batter Kusal Mendis as a replacement for Jos Buttler, who will depart for international duty after the conclusion of the league stage. Franchises have been allowed to name temporary replacements for the remainder of the rescheduled campaign amid availability concerns.

Ad

Jos Buttler was recently included in the ODI squad for the upcoming home white-ball series against West Indies, beginning from May 29 onwards, coinciding with the playoffs. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have been adamant on players prioritising national duty amid their crumbling white ball fortunes.

Buttler has played a huge part in GT's success so far, scoring 500 runs in 11 matches at an average of 71.42 and a strike rate of 163.93. His absence comes as a huge blow for GT, who are certain to make it to the knockouts, making the need for a replacement quite urgent.

Ad

Trending

According to a report by ESPN Cricinfo, the franchise have landed on Kusal Mendis as the temporary replacement. It is to be noted that such players are not eligible for retention at the end of the season.

"Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis will replace Jos Buttler for the IPL 2025 playoffs, Gujarat Titans have confirmed. Buttler will play GT’s last three league matches before returning to the UK for England’s white-ball series against West Indies starting May 30. Mendis, previously with Quetta Gladiators in the PSL, won’t return to Pakistan for the tournament’s final stages," the report reads.

Ad

The Sri Lankan international was in a fine run of form in the aforementioned tournament for the Saud Shakeel-led side. He scored 143 runs in five innings at an average of 35.75, and an explosive strike rate of 168.23.

Gujarat Titans (GT) are next scheduled to face the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday, May 18, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The franchise had already named Mendis' national teammate Dasun Shanaka as a replacement for the injured Glenn Phillips earlier in the IPL 2025 campaign.

Ad

Moeen Ali pulls out of IPL 2025 due to personal reasons

Veteran England all-rounder Moeen Ali has chosen not to return and report for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the remainder of the season. He had played six matches this season, primarily as the third spinner, and picked up six wickets with an economy rate of 8.50.

"Moeen Ali has opted out of the remainder of IPL 2025 due to personal reasons. KKR are also awaiting an update from Rovman Powell, who is nursing an unspecified injury that may hamper his participation," a report from ESPN Cricinfo reads.

Ad

The report also mentions that the defending champions are looking to sign one temporary replacement for the business end of the competition.

KKR will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the first match to mark IPL 2025 restart at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 17.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More