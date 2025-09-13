GT star chooses between MS Dhoni and AB de Villiers as finisher post IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Rahul Tewatia revealed the more inspiring finisher between MS Dhoni and AB de Villiers after the 2025 IPL season (via Crictracker). Playing as a finisher himself in the last few IPL seasons for GT and Rajasthan Royals (RR), Tewatia admitted looking up to the former Indian captain as his inspiration.
Dhoni and De Villiers are widely regarded as the two best finishers in IPL history, given their ability to pull off miracles with the bat in the end overs. The latter boasts incredible numbers from overs 16 to 20 in the IPL, averaging 44.50 at a strike rate of 222.90.
Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend averages 34 at a strike rate of 175 from the 16th to the 20th over in his IPL career.
Opening up on his inspirations as a finisher, Tewatia said (via Crictracker):
"When I was young, I used to play leg-spin and bat together. I used to watch Yuvi paaji [Yuvraj Singh]. He looked like a stylish batsman. When Mahi bhai [MS Dhoni] came, I started watching him a lot. I started understanding the game when I got a chance to talk to him. I used to watch Yuvraj Singh and Mahi bhai a lot."
Tewatia's finishing skills played a massive role in GT's title run in their maiden season in 2022. Despite starting his IPL career predominantly as a leg-spinner, the 32-year-old averages over 23 with the willow at a strike rate of 137.11 in 108 IPL matches.
"He told me not to think about the past and not to think about the future" - Rahul Tewatia on MS Dhoni's advice
Rahul Tewatia acknowledged MS Dhoni's advice to stay in the present as the best one he has received in his career. The former CSK skipper is still playing in the IPL at 44 despite retiring from international cricket in 2020.
Dhoni is sixth all-time in IPL runs with 5,439 in 278 games, including 24 half-centuries.
"Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) told me about how to finish matches and how to stay in the present. He told me not to think about the past and not to think about the future. That has helped me a lot," said Tewatia (via Crictracker).
Dhoni is also the IPL's most successful captain with 136 wins in 235 matches, including leading CSK to a joint-record five titles.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS