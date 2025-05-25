GT vs CSK, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Gujarat Titans (GT) are taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 67 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the first match of the double-header. This is a top-meets-bottom clash as GT are in first position in the IPL 2025 points table, while CSK are in last place.

Ad

Gujarat went down to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 33 runs in their previous match, which was also played in Ahmedabad. Bowling first, they came up with a poor effort and conceded 235-2. In the chase, they were held to 202-9. GT can, however, confirm a top two berth with a win against CSK, which will take them to 20 points. No other team in the top four can surpass this tally.

For Chennai, IPL 2025 has been an eminently forgettable season. They lost their regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad to injury very early in their campaign. The five-time champions have struggled in all departments, winning only three of their 13 matches. They would be keen to end IPL 2025 on a positive note.

Ad

Trending

Today's GT vs CSK toss result

CSK have won the toss and have opted to bat first. MS Dhoni said:

“Looks very nice and hard. Most likely it will remain the same throughout. Very hot. That's also one of the reasons (we are batting first).

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chennai have made one change - Deepak Hooda comes in for Ravichandran Ashwin. For Gujarat, Gerald Coetzee comes in for Kagiso Rabada.

GT vs CSK - Today's match playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan, Prasidh Krishna

GT Impact Subs: Sai Sudharsan, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma

Ad

Chennai Super Kings: Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed

CSK Impact Subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Ravichandran Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh

Today's GT vs CSK pitch report

“The conditions are hot in Ahmedabad. The surface is beautifully covered and there's a nice matting of grass all the way throughout. It will hold some pace in the surface. There is some moisture, but the hot sun will take that out. It should be another good wicket for batting. Really uncomfortable conditions for the side that fields first.” - Aaron Finch and Anjum Chopra

Ad

Today's GT vs CSK match players list

Gujarat Titans squad: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Gerald Coetzee, Mahipal Lomror, Karim Janat, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chennai Super Kings squad: Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk),, Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Shreyas Gopal, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shaik Rasheed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis

GT vs CSK - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Kaushik Gandhi, KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Ad

TV umpire: Nitin Menon

Match Referee: Amit Sharma

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More