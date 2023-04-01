GT vs CSK memes, IPL 2023: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match 

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets in the opening match of IPL 2023 on Friday (March 31) in Ahmedabad.

Titans captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first earlier in the night. Ruturaj Gaikwad hit a sublime 92 and helped his side reach 178/7. MS Dhoni (14* off 7 balls) played a vital cameo in the end to provide the finishing touches.

In response, Wriddhiman Saha (25) and Shubman Gill gave GT a brisk start with their 37-run opening partnership. Rajvardhan Hangargekar dismissed Saha in the fourth over to give CSK their first breakthrough. Shubman Gill (63) went on to hit a fluent half-century but fell in the 15th over without finishing the job.

His dismissal brought CSK back into the contest as they picked up a couple of wickets and squeezed the scoring rate. Things got a little tense for GT, but Rahul Tewatia (15*) and Rashid Khan (10*) resumed from where they left off last year to finish the chase with a flurry of boundaries.

Speaking after the conclusion of the match, Gill reflected on the win and said:

"It felt pretty good to get over the line but I was a bit disappointed with myself and how I got out. Getting off to a winning start is always important as a team. (International form helping here) Makes a difference, definitely. When you score runs in the international circuit, it helps. When the ball comes on so well at a venue like this, it's easier for the batter. The ball flies off the bat.

"(Partnership with Saha) There are no specifics. It's all about who is set and playing the situation. We were chasing a high-ish total today, so Wriddhi-bhai was intent on making the most of the powerplay. Very excited to play half the games here with such an amazing crowd. Looking forward to it."

GT vs CSK IPL 2023 memes

Fans enjoyed the encounter between the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on Friday. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of some of the best memes related to the game:

Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 @sri_ashutosh08

Rashid Khan & Rahul Tewatia out of syllabus #GTvsCSK CSK bowlers became excited after taken Vijay Shankar wicket.Rashid Khan & Rahul Tewatia out of syllabus CSK bowlers became excited after taken Vijay Shankar wicket.Rashid Khan & Rahul Tewatia out of syllabus 😅 #GTvsCSK https://t.co/ahCzDSX0Pr

Babu Bhaiya @Shahrcasm

This Is What Gujarat Did To Madrasis...

#GTvsCSK Match Summary.This Is What Gujarat Did To Madrasis... Match Summary.This Is What Gujarat Did To Madrasis...#GTvsCSK https://t.co/apHVEQDKZW

