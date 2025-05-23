GT vs LSG (22/5): Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Lucknow Giants (LSG) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by 33 runs in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Sent into bat, LSG put up 235-2 on the board in their 20 overs as Mitchell Marsh clobbered 117 off 64 balls. GT came hard in the chase, but were held to 202-9. Lucknow thus registered a consolation win - their sixth in the tournament.

Batting first, Marsh and Aiden Markram (36 off 24) yet again got LSG off to a solid start, adding 91 in 9.5 overs. The stand was broken when Markram miscued an attempted big hit off Sai Kishore and was caught at long-off. There was not much respite for GT bowlers as Marsh and Nicholas Pooran (56* off 27) featured in a scintillating 121-run stand for the second wicket.

Marsh took on Rashid Khan in the 12th over and clobbered him for two sixes and three fours in a 25-run over. He raced past three figures before eventually mistiming one off Arshad Khan.

Marsh's brilliant knock featured 10 fours and eight sixes. Pooran hit four fours and five maximums in his unbeaten half-century, while Rishabh Pant (16* off 6) chipped in with a nice cameo.

Will O’Rourke stars with 3-fer as GT fall short

Chasing 236, Gujarat got off to a decent start as Sai Sudharsan and skipper Shubman Gill added 4.6 in 4.3 overs. For a change, though, neither of them could convert their starts. Sudharsan (21 off 16) chipped a low catch to Markram off Will O’Rourke's (3-27) bowling. Gill (35 off 20) mistimed a lofted hit off Avesh Khan (2-51) and Abdul Samad took a brilliant catch, running in from long off.

GT suffered another big blow as Jos Buttler (33 off 18) was knocked over by a superb slow inswinger from Akash Singh. The LSG pacer even brought out the signature celebration in place of Digvesh Rathi, who was suspended for the game. Shahrukh Khan (57 off 29) and Sherfane Rutherford (38 off 22) kept Gujarat in the hunt, but Lucknow kept chipping away at the wickets.

GT vs LSG: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Marsh scored a sensational hundred for LSG, while Pooran scored a quick-fire fifty. With the ball, O’Rourke claimed three big wickets.

For GT, Shahrukh Khan top-scored with 57, while Gill, Buttler and Rutherford contributed 30s.

Marsh was named Player of the Match for his superb century.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More