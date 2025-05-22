GT vs LSG, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Gujarat Titans (GT) are taking on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 64 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Table-toppers GT have already qualified for the playoffs, with 18 points from 12 matches. However, they would want to continue their winning momentum in the T20 league as they look to seal a berth in the top two.

Openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill have been in fantastic form in IPL 2025. Both have scored over 600 runs and are on top of the batting charts at the moment. In their previous match against Delhi Capitals (DC), the duo featured in an unbroken 205-run stand. Jos Buttler, however, would be unavailable for the playoffs, so GT need to look for a suitable replacement.

LSG have had a forgettable IPL 2025 campaign. Rishabh Pant and co. were officially knocked out of the playoffs race after their six-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Pant himself has been the biggest disappointment, failing to live up to his ₹27 crore price tag. Digvesh Rathi has been the team's most impactful bowler, but he is unavailable due to a one-match suspension.

Today's GT vs LSG toss result

GT have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Skipper Gill said:

“Looks like a good wicket. It will benefit us if we have a target on the board to chase down.”

Gujarat are going in with the same team. For Lucknow, Akash Deep comes in. Himmat Singh and Shahbaz Ahmed are also in the playing XI.

GT vs LSG - Today's match playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

GT Impact Subs: Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dasun Shanaka

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Will O'Rourke

LSG Impact Subs: Akash Singh, Manimaran Siddharth, Ravi Bishnoi, David Miller, Arshin Kulkarni

Today's GT vs LSG pitch report

“This surface has been the most consistent one throughout the tournament. Pace, bounce and consistency. It looks green from afar. GT has won both their games here. The average first-innings total is 210. Teams have won games batting first here, with only one team winning a game chasing. Runs galore and I feel batting first won’t be a bad option.” - Simon Doull and Murali Kartik

Today's GT vs LSG match players list

Gujarat Titans squad: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Dasun Shanaka, Gerald Coetzee, Jayant Yadav, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Kumar Kushagra, Karim Janat

Lucknow Super Giants squad: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Will O'Rourke, David Miller, Akash Maharaj Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Prince Yadav, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Arshin Kulkarni, Digvesh Singh Rathi

GT vs LSG - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Mohit Krishnadas

TV umpire: Nitin Menon

Match Referee: Amit Sharma

