GT vs LSG: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 56 runs in yesterday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, GT posted 227/2 as openers Shubman Gill (94* off 51) and Wriddhiman Saha (81 off 43) played brilliant knocks. In the chase, Quinton de Kock top-scored with 70 off 41 for LSG, but they were held to 171/7.

Saha dominated proceeding for GT in the first half of their innings as they raced to 78/0 at the end of the powerplay. After beginning his knock with a few well-timed boundaries, he took on Mohsin Khan in the fourth over and clubbed him for two sixes and two fours.

The veteran keeper-batter raced to a 20-ball fifty, the fastest by a GT batter, with a flat-batted six off Yash Thakur over long-off. Gill, who was content playing second fiddle, joined the fun by launching leggie Ravi Bishnoi for two sixes in the ninth over.

It needed a brilliant catch from substitute fielder Prerak Mankad off Avesh Khan’s bowling to end Saha’s fantastic knock.

Skipper Hardik Pandya (25 off 15) and David Miller (21* off 12) contributed handy cameos even as Gill took charge after his opening partner’s exit. The in-form batter moved into the 90s by slamming the first ball of the last over by Thakur for a maximum over.

LSG stumble after impressive opening stand

Chasing 228, LSG got off to a solid start as openers De Kock and Kyle Mayers (48 off 32) added 88 for the opening wicket in 8.2 overs. Mayers took on Hardik in the second over and struck him for a hat-trick of fours.

De Kock and Mayers then combined to hammered Mohammed Shami for 19 in the next over. The big hits kept flowing as Lucknow reached 72/0 at the end of the powerplay.

A wonderful sliding catch by Rashid Khan off Mohit Sharma’s bowling ended Mayers’ stay at the crease. There was no end to Deepak Hooda’s (11) woes as he miscued a full-toss from Shami straight to deep midwicket.

LSG kept losing their way as Marcus Stoinis (4) lobbed a slower ball from Mohit to short third man. The chasing side’s faint hopes went with De Kock, who was bowled attempting a sweep of Rashid.

GT vs LSG: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

GT openers Saha and Gill played sensational knocks to lift their side to a healthy total. With the ball, Mohit stood out with figures of 4/29.

For LSG, De Kock top-scored with 70, while Mayers contributed 48.

Gill was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 94.

