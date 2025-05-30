GT vs MI, IPL 2025 Eliminator: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Gujarat Titans (GT) are taking on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Both sides have to take the tough path to the finals after their failure to secure a top two berth. Only one side, though, will progress ahead in the competition, so it's do-or-die time for both teams.

GT will go into the playoffs having lost their last two league matches to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) respectively. Their bowling suffered in one game, while the batting crumbled in the other. Gujarat are heavily dependent on the openers. And, with Jos Buttler also having returned to England, Shubman Gill and co. will need someone who can fill the big shoes.

MI could also have clinched a berth in the top two win a win over PBKS in their last league game. Instead, they suffered a loss by seven wickets. Their batting, with the exception of Suryakumar Yadav, let them down. Mumbai will need to lift themselves up as there is little scope for error in the Eliminator.

Today's GT vs MI toss result

MI won the toss and have opted to bat first. Hardik Pandya said:

"This looks like a different track from what we say yesterday. There is less amount of grass. Big game, scoring runs and defending would be nice."

For MI, Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson and Raj Angad Bawa are in. For GT, Kusal Mendis and Washington Sundar come in for Jos Buttler and Arshad Khan.

GT vs MI - Today's match playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kusal Mendis (w), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

GT Impact Subs: Sherfane Rutherford, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Jayant Yadav, Arshad Khan

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Raj Angad Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson

MI Impact Subs: KL Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley

Today's GT vs MI pitch report

“Weather was very humid yesterday. However, it's much drier tonight. Also, this surface doesn't have the amount of grass cover we saw yesterday [in PBKS vs RCB match. There is still likely to be elevated bounce. The wicket is likely to get a little slower because it's a little drier with less amount of grass.” - Matthew Hayden and Deep Dasgupta

Today's GT vs MI match players list

Gujarat Titans squad: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kusal Mendis (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gerald Coetzee, Anuj Rawat, Washington Sundar, Jayant Yadav, Mahipal Lomror, Ishant Sharma, Dasun Shanaka, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya

Mumbai Indians squad: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Charith Asalanka, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar, Robin Minz, Arjun Tendulkar, Karn Sharma, Satyanarayana Raju, Raj Bawa, Bevon Jacobs, Raghu Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Richard Gleeson, Reece Topley, Krishnan Shrijith

GT vs MI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Rohan Pandit, Ulhas Gandhe

TV umpire: Virender Sharma

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt

