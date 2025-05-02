GT vs SRH Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 51 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 2. GT are in fourth place in the points table, with 12 points from nine matches. SRH are down in ninth position, with six points from nine matches.

Gujarat have lost two of their last four matches and would be keen to get back to winning ways against Hyderabad. In their previous match, they were hammered by eight wickets by Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Batting first, GT posted 209-4 on the board. However, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (101 off 38) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (70* off 40) lifted RR to a comprehensive win.

If they win all their remaining five matches in IPL 2025, Hyderabad can still qualify for the playoffs. But that will be a herculean task for even a form team, and SRH definitely aren't one. They did manage a morale-boosting five-wicket victory in their previous match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Batting first, CSK were bowled out for 154, a target Hyderabad chased down in 18.4 overs.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record in IPL

Gujarat and Hyderabad have met six times in the IPL, with GT having a 4-1 lead in the head-to-head battle. One game produced no result. When the teams met in the first half of IPL 2025, Gujarat beat Hyderabad by seven wickets.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 6

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 4

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 1

Matches with No Result - 1

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record in Ahmedabad

Gujarat and Hyderabad have met twice in the IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with GT winning both games. When the teams clashed at the venue in March 2024, Gujarat thumped Hyderabad by seven wickets.

Matches Played - 2

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 2

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad matches

Gujarat have won four of the last five matches played against Hyderabad in the IPL, while one match last year was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Here's a summary of the last five Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad games.

GT (153/3) beat SRH (152/8) by 7 wickets, Apr 6 2025

SRH vs GT - Match abandoned without a ball bowled, May 16, 2024

GT (168/3) beat SRH (162/8) by 7 wickets, March 31, 2024

GT (188/9) beat SRH (154/9) by 34 runs, May 15, 2023

GT (199/5) beat SRH (195/6) by 5 wickets, April 27, 2022

