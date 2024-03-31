GT vs SRH, IPL 2024 Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Gujarat Titans (GT) face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 12 of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 31. The GT vs SRH clash will be the first game of the double-header.

Gujarat Titans began IPL 2024 with a six-run win over Mumbai Indians in a tight game in Ahmedabad. However, they were poor in their second game against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai, losingby 63 runs. Bowling first, GT conceded 206-6 before managing only 143-8 in response.

SunRisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, went down to Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs in their high-scoring opening game at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. However, they came up with a superb batting effort against Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad to post 277-3, the highest total in IPL history. SRH held MI to 246-5.

Today's GT vs SRH toss result

SRH have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Pat Cummins said:

"Looks like a good wicket. It's pretty hot, so we'll look to put some runs on the board."

Hyderabad are going in with an unchanged playing XI. For Gujarat, there are two changes - Noor Ahmad comes in for Spencer Johnson and Darshan Nalkande for R Sai Kishore.

GT vs SRH - Today's match playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat

Today's GT vs SRH pitch report

According to Kevin Pietersen, the wicket is an absolute road. He said that the surface looks tremendous, with an even covering of grass.

KP ponted out that there's a nice breeze blowing across the ground, which might help the players. He predicts a high scoring game, adding that teams batting first have crossed 200.

Today's GT vs SRH match players list

Gujarat Titans squad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Kane Williamson, Sharath BR, Jayant Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Matthew Wade

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips. Anmolpreet Singh, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Marco Jansen, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akash Maharaj Singh

GT vs SRH - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Virender Sharma, Saiyed Khalid

TV umpire: Nitin Menon

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath