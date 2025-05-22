"Gujarat threw everything at him, and he sent it all flying" - Fans laud Mitchell Marsh for his sensational ton in GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match

Fans praised Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Mitchell Marsh for his spectacular knock in Match 64 of IPL 2025 against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Thursday (May 22) in Ahmedabad. Marsh smashed 117 off 64 balls and crossed the 500-run mark for this season.

Ad

Invited to bat first, the opening pair of Marsh and Aiden Markram again provided an impressive start to the LSG outfit. The duo garnered 53 runs off the first six overs, maximizing the fielding restrictions.

Marsh continued his aggressive intent after the powerplay as well, utilizing his ability to clear the fences with ease. The duo's 91-run stand was beaten by Sai Kishore, who dismissed Markram (36) in the 10th over,

In the 12th over, Mitchell Marsh launched an assault against Rashid Khan. The right-hander clobbered two sixes and three fours to increase the team's tempo.

Ad

Trending

The Australian stitched a terrific 121-run stand with Nicholas Pooran, before getting dismissed by Arshad Khan in the 19th over. Marsh's 117-run knock comprised 10 fours and eight sixes.

In the end, Nicholas Pooran (56* off 27) and Rishabh Pant (16* off 6) remained unbeaten to take the Super Giants to a colossal 235-run total.

Fans expressed their reactions to Mitchell Marsh's career-best IPL knock. One of them wrote on X:

"This knock by Mitchell Marsh is so goated, only those watching will get it. Gujarat threw everything at him, and he sent it all flying. Just wow!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are the other reactions:

"Mitchell Marsh is still one of the best hitters down the ground. And as he is so tall, he is very good at playing the pull," one user posted.

"1st overseas batter to score an overseas 100 Well done Mitchell Marsh, brilliant 100 I hope you perform like this for Australia as well. You've the potential to still make it big in your career at 33 years of age. Keep it up," another wrote.

Ad

"Mitchell Marsh - 3.40 Cr. Aiden Markram - 2 Cr. They have done the job of atleast 20 Crores for Lucknow this season, sadly couldn’t get into the playoffs," a user tweeted.

Mitchell Marsh feels losses in close contests cost them IPL 2025 playoffs spot

In a press conference following the clash against SunRisers Hyderabad, Mitchell Marsh expressed his disappointment at LSG not qualifying for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Ad

As per Marsh, a few close losses and intense competition between all teams were the key reason of them not finding a place in the top four. He said (via The Tribune):

"We've shown glimpses of how good a team we can be this year, but the IPL was very hard, and you only have to be a little bit off. We've had a couple of really close games that we've gone down in, and they're the difference in tournaments like this. So we've still got two games to go, and we're a proud unit. So no doubt we'll be playing to win and finishing off the season strong."

Notably, the Super Giants have secured five wins in 12 games and accumulated 10 points ahead of the game against the Titans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Rathi Tejas is a Sports journalist and editor who has a special focus on Cricket and MMA at Sportskeeda. A former district-level cricketer, he has a work experience of more than 4 years and engages in ethical and accurate reporting by relying on trusted outlets and staying away from speculative publications for the benefit of his audience.



A Master's degree holder in Engineering, Tejas began his journey as a sports fan after watching a live match on television in his childhood. His favorite Sports athlete is Yuvraj Singh due to the superstar allrounder's match-winning performances, and his contributions in 2011 World Cup left a lasting impact on him.



Tejas, who has plied his trade at reputed organizations like CricTracker, One Cricket, and Sports Tiger in the past, feels his Cricket articles being viral in India and Bangladesh are a highlight of his professional life so far.



In his free time, he likes to listen to music, and indulges the adventurer within himself by travelling to new locations. Know More