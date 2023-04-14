Gujarat Titans copped a hefty fine for maintaining a slow over rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 game against the Punjab Kings on Wednesday at the I.S. Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Captain Hardik Pandya faced a penalty of INR 12 lakhs.

It was also his team's first offence of the season under IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences. This is not the first instance of an over rate offence by a team in IPL 2023, though. Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson suffered the same fate following their win over the Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk.

Rahul Tewatia scripts thrilling win for Gujarat Titans

Rahul Tewatia (Image Credits: Twitter)

The Titans overcame a spirited Punjab Kings to register a six-wicket win in Mohali. After electing to bowl first, Hardik Pandya marshaled his troops well to restrict them to a modest 153. Matthew Short, who made his IPL debut, top-scored with 36.

While the others got starts, none managed a big score. The defending champions started well as Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha forged a 48-run opening stand in 4.4 overs.

Kagiso Rabada broke the stand by getting Wriddhiman Saha, becoming the fastest man to 100 IPL scalps. Arshdeep Singh and Hapreet Brar hit back with the wickets of B Sai Sudharsan and Hardik Pandya, respectively, but Shubman Gill held fort.

Curran, who bowled the 19th over, uprooted Gill's stumps for 67 to leave the Titans to get seven off the final over. However, Tewatia hit a boundary when they required four off the last two deliveries.

It was the defending champions' third win of the season, while the Kings suffered their second defeat in four games. Mohit Sharma earned the Player of the Match award for his figures of 4-0-18-2, claiming the wickets of Jitesh Sharma and Sam Curran.

