Gujarat Titans Schedule IPL 2024: GT match list, dates, venues & timings in IST

Gujarat Titans (GT) will kick off their IPL 2024 campaign against five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 24. The Titans knocked the Indians out of the IPL last year by defeating them at the same venue.

This time though, Hardik Pandya has switched from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians. It will be the first time Pandya goes head-to-head with the Titans. Also, this game will mark Shubman Gill's IPL captaincy debut.

Apart from Mumbai Indians, the Gujarat Titans will also host the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) during the first 15 days of IPL 2024. The match between GT and SRH will take place on March 31. It is an afternoon fixture, which will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

The GT vs PBKS match will begin at 7:30 pm IST on April 4. It will be the first time since 2021 that the Punjab Kings will play a match in Ahmedabad.

Speaking of GT's away encounters now, the Titans will board a flight from Ahmedabad to Chennai to play against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings on March 26. The Titans are also scheduled to take on the Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on April 7.

Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 Schedule (with match timings in IST)

Here is the full list of GT matches announced for the IPL 2024 league round so far:

March 24, 7:30 pm IST: GT vs Mumbai Indians, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

March 26, 7:30 pm IST: GT vs Chennai Super Kings, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

March 31, 3:30 pm IST: GT vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

April 4, 7:30 pm IST: GT vs Punjab Kings, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

April 7, 7:30 pm IST: GT vs Lucknow Super Giants, Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

