Gujarat Titans share video of fan girl's emotional proposal in the stands during GT vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) shared a video of a fan girl's emotional proposal during their IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The two teams played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 24.
During the match, a fan girl made an emotional proposal to her partner. She had a poster in her hand on which the following was written -
"GT or CSK? Doesn't matter ! My real win is you. Will you marry me Aditya?"
She carried the poster up to him and then went down on her knees to propose to him and put a ring on his finger. The two could be seen in tears and smiling during the emotional and happy moment, as the crowd was also cheering for the couple in the stands. The two also posed for a picture at the end.
Watch the video of the same posted by GT on Instagram below -
GT head into playoffs with consecutive defeats
GT are one of the four teams, along with Punjab Kings (PBKS), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Mumbai Indians (MI), to have made it to the IPL 2025 playoffs. However, Gujarat will not be entering it as they would have liked to.
They suffered two back-to-back defeats in their final two league stage matches. Against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), they were set a massive target of 236. Despite coming close, they were restricted to 202/9 and lost the game by 33 runs in the end.
In their final league game, they faced Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home. Once again, they were set a big target of 231 runs to chase down for a win. This time around, they were nowhere close, being bowled out for just 147 runs in 18.3 overs, crashing to a huge 83-run loss.
Gujarat now have nine wins, five defeats, and 18 points from 14 matches. The results of the remaining matches will decide whether they finish in the top two or end up playing the eliminator during the playoffs.
