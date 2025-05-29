Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan picks Indian stars as his favorite batter, bowler, and all-rounder amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Rashid Khan picked three Indian stars as his favorite batter, bowler, and all-rounder during the ongoing IPL 2025 season. He will next be in action when GT take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator on Friday, May 30.

During an interaction with some young cricketers, Rashid Khan was asked about his favorite batter, bowler, and all-rounder. The spinner picked Indian stars Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya, respectively.

"Hardik Pandya. He is my favorite all-rounder. Batter Virat bhai and bowler Jasprit Bumrah," he said.

Watch the video of the same posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below:

GT and MI are among the four teams in the IPL 2025 playoffs this year alongside Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The winner of the Eliminator will progress forward while the losing team's campaign will come to an end.

A quiet season for Rashid Khan with the ball so far

Rashid Khan was retained for a massive sum of ₹18 crore by the Gujarat Titans before the mega auction ahead of the 2025 season. However, he has not delivered as per expectations or the price tag.

It has been a quiet and indifferent year for the premier spinner. He has not been among the top-wicket takers in the league as he usually is.

This season, Rashid Khan has managed to pick up just nine wickets from 14 matches at an average of 53.66 and an economy rate of 9.47. Clearly, he has not been at his best with the ball despite GT having made it to the playoffs.

Interestingly, this is the second year in a row where Rashid has been unable to dominate with the ball. Even in the 2024 season, the star spinner bagged just ten wickets from 12 matches, whereas he had picked up 27 from 17 games in the 2023 season.

In terms of wickets, the 2025 season, by far, has been his worst-ever in the IPL since he made his debut in the cash-rich league in 2017 with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

