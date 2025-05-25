Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of GT and CSK's last match in IPL 2025

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the two sides' last IPL 2025 league game. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the match on Sunday, May 25.

Ad

The two teams have locked horns seven times in the IPL, with GT leading CSK 4-3 in head-to-head contests. In their last meeting, Gujarat beat Chennai by 35 runs in Match 59 of IPL 2024 held in Ahmedabad.

Asked to bat first, GT put up 231/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan shared a 210-run partnership for the opening stand. Gill smashed 104 runs off 55 balls with the help of six maximums and nine boundaries. Sudharsan scored 103 off 51 deliveries, comprising seven maximums and five boundaries.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, David Miller stayed unbeaten on 16 off 11. Tushar Deshpande was the only successful bowler for CSK, returning with figures of 2/33.

GT vs CSK IPL 2025 scorecard [Credits: ESPNCricinfo]

GT vs CSK IPL 2025 scorecard. [Credits: ESPNcricinfo]

In response, the Super Kings managed 196/8 in their 20 overs. The top three departed cheaply, leaving the team reeling at 10/3. Daryl Mitchell and Moeen Ali then shared a 109-run partnership for the fourth wicket. The duo chipped in with 63 (34) and 56 (36), respectively.

Ad

MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube, and Ravindra Jadeja also added 26* (11), 21 (13), and 18 (10), respectively, to the scorecard. Mohit Sharma starred with the ball for the Titans, finishing with figures of 3/31, while Rashid Khan bagged two wickets. Umesh Yadav and Sandeep Warrier also took one apiece.

GT vs CSK IPL 2025 scorecard. [Credits: ESPNcricinfo]

CSK's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match

CSK lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by six wickets in their last IPL 2025 fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 20.

Ad

Asked to bat first, CSK put up 187/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Ayush Mhatre was the only positive in the top five, scoring 43 runs off 20 balls with the help of one six and eight boundaries. Later, Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube shared a 59-run partnership to recover the team from 78/5.

Brevis smashed a quickfire 42 runs off 25 balls with the help of three maximums and two boundaries. Meanwhile, Dube chipped in with 39 off 32 deliveries, hitting two sixes and as many fours. Skipper MS Dhoni also added 16 off 17 deliveries.

Ad

Akash Madhwal and Yudhvir Singh emerged as the leading wicket-takers for RR, finishing with three wickets apiece. Meanwhile, Tushar Deshpande and Wanindu Hasaranga bagged one wicket apiece.

CSK vs RR 2025 scorecard.

In response, the Royals achieved the target with 17 balls to spare. Yashasvi Jaiswal provided a stunning start, smashing 36 runs off 19 balls with the help of two sixes and five boundaries. Suryasvanshi also joined the act, hitting 57 off 33 deliveries, featuring four maximums and as many boundaries.

Ad

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, and Shirmon Hetmyer chipped in with 41 (31), 31* (12), and 12* (5), respectively. Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for CSK, returning with figures of 2/41, while Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmad bagged one wicket apiece.

CSK vs RR 2025 scorecard.

GT's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 game

GT lost to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 33 runs in their last IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad on May 22.

Ad

Put in to bat first, LSG put up 235/2 in 20 overs. Opener Mitchell Marsh starred with the bat, smashing 117 runs off 64 balls at a strike rate of 182.81, hitting eight maximums and 10 boundaries. His opening partner, Aiden Markram, chipped in with 36 off 24 deliveries. The duo shared a 91-run partnership for the opening stand.

Nicholas Pooran and skipper Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 56 (27) and 16 (6), respectively, to finish things off in style for the visitors. Pooran’s knock included five sixes and four boundaries. Pant also slammed two sixes in his cameo. Sai Kishore and Arshad Khan were the only two successful bowlers for GT, returning with a solitary scalp each.

Ad

LSG vs GT 2025 scorecard.

In response, Gujarat managed 202/9. The top three – Sai Sudharsan, skipper Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler – chipped in with 21 (16), 35 (20), and 33 (18), respectively. Shah Rukh Khan then fought hard, smashing a quick-fire 57 off 29 deliveries, comprising three sixes and five boundaries. Sherfane Rutherford also looked brilliant for 38 off 22, featuring three maximums and one four. The duo, however, failed to take the team over the line.

Ad

William O’Rourke starred with the ball for the Super Giants, returning with figures of 3/27, while Ayush Badoni and Avesh Khan bagged two wickets apiece. Shahbaz Ahmed and Akash Singh also took one each.

LSG vs GT 2025 scorecard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More