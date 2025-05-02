Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of GT and SRH's last match in IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans (GT) will face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 51st match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the game on Friday, May 2.

The two teams have locked horns five times in the IPL, with the Titans leading the SunRisers by 3-1 in head-to-head clashes. One match didn't yield a result.

The last game between the two teams, Match 66 of IPL 2024, was abandoned due to rain. Before this, GT beat SRH by seven wickets in Game 12 of IPL 2024.

Batting first, the SunRisers put up 162/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Four batters - Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Abdul Samad chipped in with their 20s. Meanwhile, Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal and Aiden Markram also contributed in double digits.

Mohit Sharma starred with the ball for GT, returning with figures of 3/25, while Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, and Azmatullah Omarzai bagged one wicket apiece.

GT vs SRH IPL 2024 scorecard.

In response, Gujarat achieved the target with five balls to spare. Openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha scored 36 (28) and 25 (13), respectively. Sai Sudharsan and David Miller also chipped in with 45 (36) and 44* (27), respectively.

Skipper Pat Cummins, Mayank Markande and Shahbaz Ahmed bagged one wicket apiece for SRH.

GT vs SRH IPL 2024 scorecard.

SRH scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match

SRH beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets in their last IPL 2025 outing in Chennai on April 25.

Invited to bat first, the Super Kings were bundled out for 154 in 19.5 overs. Ayush Mhatre looked impressive for his 30 off 19 balls, while debutant Dewald Brevis delivered, scoring a quickfire 42 off 25 deliveries. Ravindra Jadeja and Deepak Hooda also chipped in with their 20s.

Harshal Patel starred with the ball for SRH, finishing with figures of 4/28, while captain Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat bagged two wickets apiece. Mohammad Shami and Kamindu Mendis also scalped one each.

CSK vs SRH 2025 scorecard.

In response, the SunRisers achieved the target with eight balls in hand. They got off to a jittery start, but Ishan Kishan steadied the chase with his 44 off 34 balls, hitting one six and five boundaries. Kamindu Mendis stayed unbeaten on 32 off 22 deliveries to take his team past the finish line. Meanwhile, Aniket Verma and Nitish Kumar Reddy chipped in with identical 19.

Noor Ahmad produced a fighting display with the ball for CSK, returning with figures of 2/42, while Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj and Ravindra Jadeja shared one wicket apiece.

CSK vs SRH 2025 scorecard.

GT scorecard from their last IPL 2025 game

GT lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by eight wickets in their last IPL 2025 outing in Jaipur on April 28.

Asked to bat first, Gujarat posted 209/4 in 20 overs. Skipper Shubman Gill led by example, smashing 84 off 50 deliveries, including four sixes and five boundaries. Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler also contributed 39 (30) and 50* (26), respectively.

Maheesh Theekshana emerged as the leading wicket-taker for RR, picking up two wickets. Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma also shared one wicket apiece.

GT vs RR 2025 scorecard.

In response, the Royals achieved the target with 4.1 overs in hand. 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest to score an IPL ton, smashing 101 off 38 balls with the help of 11 sixes and seven boundaries. He also became the fastest Indian to reach the landmark by reaching his ton off 35 balls, breaking the previous record of Yusuf Pathan (37 deliveries).

Yashasvi Jaiswal also smashed an unbeaten 70 off 40, hitting two sixes and nine boundaries. The duo together shared a 166-run opening wicket stand.

Meanwhile, stand-in-captain Riyan Parag scored an unbeaten 32 off 15 deliveries. Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishna shared one wicket each for the Titans.

GT vs RR 2025 scorecard.

