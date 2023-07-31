"Haarcbians- ye ek janam ke hai" - Top 10 funny memes as MI franchise bags record 9th trophy after MINY wins MLC 2023 

MI New York (MINY) beat Seattle Orcas (SOC) in the final of Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 on Sunday (July 30) night at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

Courtesy of the victory, MINY became the inaugural champions of MLC, and the Mumbai Indians franchise have added the ninth trophy to their cabinet.

MINY captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss in the all-important clash and opted to bowl on a decent batting surface. Quinton de Kock (87) hit his second consecutive half-century and steered SOC to 183/9 in the first innings. MI New York bowlers Trent Boult and Rashid Khan were lethal with the ball as they scalped three wickets apiece and dented Seattle's scoring rate during the innings.

Imad Wasim then dismissed Steven Taylor early in the first over of the chase to give SOC a good start. However, it turned out to be the calm before the storm as the match's complexion changed drastically soon.

Nicholas Pooran (137* off 55 balls) played a spectacular knock under pressure in the final and single-handedly powered his side to victory with four overs remaining. After the match, Pooran reflected on the special win, saying:

"Chatting today we spoke about the opportunity to create history. Qualifying fourth, it was hard work reaching the finals, losing the captain and a couple of other players. We stuck through with our backs against the wall. I'm really proud of every single individual in our dressing room. Everyone contributed in some way."

The Trinidadian added:

"Definitely it was game on but we knew it was a really good batting wicket. We were preparing for this moment a week ago. I've been working hard for the last five to six years to try and finish the job. I just want to thank all the fans who came out and support us. Major League this year has definitely been a success."

Fans react after Nicholas Pooran's 137* helps MINY lift MLC 2023 trophy

Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring contest between MINY and SOC in the final of MLC 2023. They expressed the same through some amusing memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game: