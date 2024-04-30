"Hamari Zindagi ka ek hi maqsad hai, badla"- Top 10 funny memes after 1st innings of MI vs LSG IPL 2024 clash

The Mumbai Indians (MI) managed to score 144/7 in the first innings of the 48th IPL 2024 match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday, April 30. The Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is hosting the contest.

MI batted first in the contest after losing the toss. They got off to a poor start as LSG pacer Mohsin Khan dismissed birthday boy Rohit Sharma cheaply for 4 (5) in the second over.

Suryakumar Yadav came in next and hit a six to get his inning going. However, Suryakumar could not carry on and departed in the third over, edging Marcus Stoinis' delivery to wicketkeeper KL Rahul.

Things turned from bad to worse for MI as they lost Tilak Varma (7) and Hardik Pandya (0) in successive balls in the sixth over and found themselves reeling at 27/4. Ishan Kishan (32) and Nehal Wadhera (46) tried to stabilize the innings with a sedate partnership of 53 (53) and stopped the flow of wickets.

The duo failed to convert their starts into big ones, which hurt MI's chances of reaching a competitive total. Tim David then played a blazing cameo of 35(18) in the final phase of the innings to take MI to a respectable total of 144.

Fans enjoyed the first innings of the 48th match of IPL 2024 between MI and LSG. They expressed their reactions to the action by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes:

"It's a good total" - MI batter Nehal Wadhera after helping his side reach 144/7 in IPL 2024 clash vs LSG

At the mid-innings break, MI middle-order Nehal Wadhera reflected on the action that unfolded during the first innings and said:

"It's a good total, we could've gotten more if I had been there longer, but it's a good score considering the start we got and the bowlers are pumped up to restrict. I don't think of milestones, I just want our team to win. Happy that I could chip in with 46 runs."

Wadhera added:

"We haven't won the last few games, we know we all have to win our remaining games, have to give our best and the guys are optimistic, let's see what happens. The ball is gripping a bit, when Bishnoi was bowling, it was turning a bit and it's not an easy target to chase, they need to bat smartly."

What was your favorite moment during the first innings of tonight's IPL 2024 match? Let us know in the comments section.

