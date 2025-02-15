Harbhajan Singh has fun moment with MS Dhoni at social event ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Former Indian teammates Harbhajan Singh and MS Dhoni had a fun moment during a recent social event ahead of IPL 2025. Harbhajan is retired from all forms of cricket, while Dhoni is still active in the IPL despite bidding adieu to international fixtures in 2020.

The 2011 ODI World Cup-winning Indian captain was last seen on the field during IPL last year, plying trade for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who exited the league stage. The yellow franchise later retained Dhoni in the squad ahead of the mega-auction in December to confirm his availability for the upcoming season. Harbhajan Singh has been doing commentary for international series and IPL over the last few years.

An X (formerly known as Twitter) user (@HitmanCricket) shared a video on the social media platform to give a glimpse of a fun moment between Harbhajan and Dhoni at a social event. You can watch the video below:

"Shreyas is a proven performer" - Harbhajan Singh criticizes Indian management for thinking of dropping Iyer from ODI team

Speaking to Hindustan Times on the sidelines of ILT20, Harbhajan Singh recently criticized Indian team management for thinking about dropping Shreyas Iyer from playing during the ODI series against England. Singh pointed out Iyer's phenomenal run during the 2023 World Cup and opined he was a proven performer in the format. Harbhajan said:

"Shreyas is a proven performer. He scored a lot of runs in the World Cup. When a player scores so many runs, he thinks he would get opportunities. He is the best in his eye and hence, even God felt the same. He got what no one else thought and what someone else thought for Shreyas, that didn't happen. The player whom you were thinking about dropping, he played such an innings, he made it an one-sided game."

On the fight for wicket-keeper slot between Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul, he added:

"Rishabh Pant is a very good player but the way the management is thinking right now, it seems like KL Rahul is being preferred as a wicketkeeper-batter option. So now Rishabh Pant will have to wait for his opportunity to come."

Do you agree with Harbhajan Singh's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

