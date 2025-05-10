Hardik Pandya drives out of airport in his Range Rover after IPL 2025 suspension [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya was seen driving out of the Mumbai airport on Friday, May 9, after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suspended IPL 2025. The T20 league has been put to a temporary halt (one week) due to the rising tensions at the India-Pakistan border.
MI players and support staff returned to Mumbai after the news of the one-week suspension came in. Hardik Pandya was seen exiting the airport in his Range Rover. As fans gathered to click pictures and videos of the star all-rounder, the 31-year-old was seen driving the car himself.
Watch the video of the same below (via Voompla's Instagram) -
"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing TATA IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week. Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders," an official statement read (via IPL T20).
Fourth on the points table, the Mumbai Indians were scheduled to play the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday, May 11. However, the league stands temporarily suspended for a week (starting May 9).
Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians' impressive turnaround in IPL 2025
This is the second consecutive season where Hardik Pandya is leading the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. They did not have a great start this time around, having lost four of their first five matches.
However, like so many times in the past, MI once again turned things around by winning six games in a row and reaching the top four after 12 games. Their previous match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) ended in a close three-wicket defeat.
They are currently placed fourth on the table with seven wins and five defeats, gathering 14 points. Talking about Hardik Pandya's individual display, he has scored 158 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 168.08.
He has had an impact with the ball as well, picking up 13 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 19.76, a strike rate of 12.9, and an economy rate of 9.17.
