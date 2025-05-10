Hardik Pandya drives out of airport in his Range Rover after IPL 2025 suspension [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya was seen driving out of the Mumbai airport on Friday, May 9, after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suspended IPL 2025. The T20 league has been put to a temporary halt (one week) due to the rising tensions at the India-Pakistan border.

Ad

MI players and support staff returned to Mumbai after the news of the one-week suspension came in. Hardik Pandya was seen exiting the airport in his Range Rover. As fans gathered to click pictures and videos of the star all-rounder, the 31-year-old was seen driving the car himself.

Watch the video of the same below (via Voompla's Instagram) -

Ad

Trending

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing TATA IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week. Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders," an official statement read (via IPL T20).

Ad

Fourth on the points table, the Mumbai Indians were scheduled to play the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday, May 11. However, the league stands temporarily suspended for a week (starting May 9).

Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians' impressive turnaround in IPL 2025

This is the second consecutive season where Hardik Pandya is leading the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. They did not have a great start this time around, having lost four of their first five matches.

Ad

However, like so many times in the past, MI once again turned things around by winning six games in a row and reaching the top four after 12 games. Their previous match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) ended in a close three-wicket defeat.

They are currently placed fourth on the table with seven wins and five defeats, gathering 14 points. Talking about Hardik Pandya's individual display, he has scored 158 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 168.08.

He has had an impact with the ball as well, picking up 13 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 19.76, a strike rate of 12.9, and an economy rate of 9.17.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More