Hardik Pandya ends Josh Inglis’ carnage with an excellent short ball in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya took the prized scalp of in-form Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Josh Inglis in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. The medium pacer bowled a short delivery to get Inglis caught behind.

As a result, the wicketkeeper-batter departed against the run of play. He scored a quickfire 38 runs off 21 balls with the help of two sixes and five boundaries. With the scalp, Pandya reduced PBKS to 72/3 in a 204-run chase.

The dismissal came in the eighth over of Punjab’s run chase. Pandya bowled a short delivery outside off, and Inglis tried to get on top of it. The right-hander went for a pull shot, but all he managed was a top edge that carried to the fielder. Wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow appealed, and Pandya got behind it, and the umpire Nitin Menon raised his finger in a flash. Inglis contested the decision, but the replay showed there was a spike in the ultra-edge.

Watch the video below:

MI demolish PBKS top 3 in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

A clinical bowling display helped MI stay on top of PBKS in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2. Trent Boult provided the first breakthrough as he dismissed Prabhsimran Singh for a single-digit score. Ashwani Kumar then removed the other opener, Priyansh Arya, who departed for 20 off 10.

At the time of writing, Punjab were 108/3 after 11.5 overs, with skipper Shreyas Iyer (19 off 15) and Nehal Wadhera (25 off 16) at the crease.

Put in to bat first, Mumbai posted 203/6. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Yadav chipped in with identical 44s, while Jonny Bairstow and Naman Dhir smashed 38 (24) and 37 (18), respectively. Azmatullah Omarzai was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS, scalping two wickets.

The winner of this contest will play against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 final at the same venue on Tuesday, June 3. RCB beat PBKS by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 to reach their fourth final in the league's history.

