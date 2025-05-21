Hardik Pandya miscues a leg-cutter from Dushmantha Chameera to be dismissed cheaply in MI vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya failed to deliver with the bat in the IPL 2025 must-win game against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, May 21. The right-handed batter departed for just three runs off six balls, leaving MI in a spot of bother at 123/5 with 21 deliveries remaining.
The dismissal came in the 17th over of MI’s innings. Chameera bowled a good length ball outside off. Pandya tried to launch it down the ground, but only managed an outside edge that carried to Mukesh Kumar at backward point.
This was Hardik Pandya’s fourth single-digit score in the IPL 2025 season. The 31-year-old departed for just one run in his last outing against the Gujarat Titans (GT), where MI lost by three wickets. Overall, Pandya has managed just 161 runs in nine innings this year.
Suryakumar Yadav helps MI set an 181-run target for DC in the IPL 2025 match
A clinical batting display from Suryakumar Yadav helped MI post 180/5 against DC in their allotted 20 overs. Yadav scored an unbeaten 73 runs off 43 balls with the help of four sixes and seven boundaries. During his knock, he shared a crucial 55-run partnership with Tilak Varma to rescue the hosts from 58/3.
Meanwhile, Varma, Ryan Rickelton, and Will Jacks chipped in with a run-a-ball 27, 25 (18), and 21 (13), respectively. Naman Dhir provided the late flourish, smashing an unbeaten 24 off just eight deliveries at a strike rate of 300, comprising two maximums and as many fours.
For DC, Mukesh Kumar bagged two wickets but conceded 48 in his 10 overs. Dushmantha Chameera, Mustafizur Rahman, and Kuldeep Yadav scalped one apiece.
The two teams are searching for the only vacant place in the IPL 2025 playoffs. Mumbai and Delhi are placed fourth and fifth with 14 and 13 points in the points table, respectively. The winner of this contest will boost their chances of reaching the knockouts.
DC, in particular, are playing without regular skipper Axar Patel, who has been ruled out due to an injury. Faf du Plessis is leading the side in his absence. The visitors will be keen to avenge their 12-run defeat to MI they suffered at home earlier this season.
