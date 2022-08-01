Hardik Pandya reacts to son Agastya’s second birthday celebrations with mom Natasa Stankovic - Check out the pictures

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s son Agastya turned two on Saturday, July 30. While the all-rounder couldn’t be available for the special day amidst national duty, he shared a thumbs up to the latest Instagram post by Natasa Stankovic.

In a picture shared on Instagram, Natasa can be seen enjoying Agastya’s birthday by celebrating it in a party molded in the Jurassic park theme. She can be seen full of smiles in multiple pictures shared on social media.

“Agu turns 2,” she captioned the post along with heart and dinosaur emojis.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya had shared a video of the bond that he shares with his son, Agastya. In a special post, he wrote:

“Our whole heart, our entire world – happy birthday Agu…You’ve changed our live forever and we love you more with each passing day.”

Hardik Pandya has had a rollercoaster career so far

Hardik has seen both highs and lows in his career since the arrival of Agastya. After losing his place in the Mumbai Indians (MI) retention list, he rose to glory as captain in the debut season for Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He also made a strong comeback for India with both bat and ball. The all-rounder also led India to a 2-0 victory against Ireland in the T20I series.

Agastya enjoys huge fanfare, with Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic, uncle Krunal Pandya and aunt Pankhuri Sharma often sharing pictures of the child.

Krunal Pandya, who will make his county cricket debut for Warwickshire, too shared his memories with Agastya.

“Happy birthday Aguuu…Our little ball of love who always makes others around him smile…Love you,” he captioned the video on Instagram.

On the work front, Hardik Pandya will next feature in the second T20I between India and West Indies. India have already won their first T20I and the Men in Blue will be keen to make it 2-0 on Monday, August 1.

