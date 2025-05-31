Hardik Pandya’s hilarious song on Jonny Bairstow leaves Englishman confused after GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya's hilarious song left his teammate Jonny Bairstow confused after their IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans (GT). Bairstow was recently roped into the MI squad as a temporary replacement for Will Jacks for INR 5.25 crore.

He made an immediate impression, playing an impactful knock of 47(22) on his debut for the franchise in the Eliminator against GT on Friday (May 30), setting the tone for his side in the first innings. MI then went on to notch up a massive score of 228 and defend it successfully riding on a collective bowling effort to stay alive in the tournament.

The Mumbai franchise shared a video on their X handle to give fans a glimpse of a fun moment between Hardik Pandya and Jonny Bairstow after the Eliminator. In it, Pandya could be seen applauding Bairstow for performing well in his debut game and singing the following:

"Jonny! Jonny! Jonny baby! teri meri... hai kahani!"

The duo then shared a hearty laugh.

You can watch the video below:

"The way Jonny and Ro batted was amazing"- Hardik Pandya after MI's victory vs GT in IPL 2025 Eliminator

At the post-match presentation after the Eliminator, MI skipper Hardik Pandya applauded the openers and the bowling unit for stepping up and doing the job. Reflecting on the win, he said:

"At one point in time, the game was even and the ball came well onto the bat in the second innings, but we realised that we needed to hold our nerve here. The way Jonny and Ro batted was amazing. Gleeson coming in and bowling, Jassi being Jassi, everyone held their nerve. I was still a few runs short, but little margins help in games like these, and I wanted to help do that."

"Whenever you think the game is getting far, just hand him the ball. It is like Mumbai housing prices. When the game is going far, I just need to throw him the ball, and he does the magic stuff. I was just watching the scoreboard, and if we can keep runs towards the end, I have bowlers who can bowl. I saw the situation and gave him the ball and told him to bowl," Pandya added.

MI will square off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2 on Sunday (June 1) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

