Hardik Pandya set to have a grand wedding with Natasa Stankovic in Udaipur on February 14 - Reports

Star Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is reportedly set to renew his wedding vows with wife Natasa Stankovic this Tuesday in Udaipur. The couple got hitched in a low-key ceremony back in 2020, but they have now planned a grand ceremony to celebrate their love.

Hardik Pandya surprised a few fans with a series of announcements in May 2020. He got engaged to Natasa Stankovic in January, and four months later, he announced her pregnancy and their marriage via an Instagram post.

Pandya could not organize a grand wedding because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but with no restrictions in place now, fans should expect a lavish ceremony. Sources informed Hindustan Times today:

“They got married in a court back then. Everything was rushed when it happened. The idea of them having a lavish wedding has been on their mind ever since. They all are very excited about it.”

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda ‍♀️



#India #CricketTwitter Three years after they became husband and wife, in a low-key court marriage, Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković are set to tie the knot once again and have a grand, traditional wedding 🤵‍♂️‍♀️ Three years after they became husband and wife, in a low-key court marriage, Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković are set to tie the knot once again and have a grand, traditional wedding 🤵‍♂️👰‍♀️💕#India #CricketTwitter https://t.co/Iiljppgf6j

The source further reported that the functions will begin tomorrow, with various pre-wedding festivities such as Haldi, mehendi, and sangeet planned for Hardik and Natasa's wedding. Big names of Indian cricket will likely be present at the wedding.

Hardik Pandya joins KL Rahul and Axar Patel in the list of Indian cricketers who got married in 2023

Many Indian celebrities, including a couple of cricketers, have tied the knot in 2023. Current Indian Test vice-captain KL Rahul and leading all-rounder Axar Patel got married earlier this year. Hardik Pandya will be the third Indian cricketer to have a grand wedding in 2023.

Pandya is on a break from cricket ahead of the ODI series against Australia. He will make his return for the three one-dayers versus the Aussies in March and then lead the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023. It will be interesting to see if Hardik can win his second successive championship as captain in the IPL.

Get IND-W vs PAK-W Live Score from Womens T20 World Cup 2023. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates.

Poll : 0 votes