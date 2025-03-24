Hardik Pandya wishes Krunal on 34th birthday with endearing post and images of their sons [In Pictures]

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya shared a heartwarming post on social media on Monday, March 24, to celebrate his brother Krunal Pandya’s 34th birthday. Krunal, who has represented India in 24 games across two white-ball formats, is playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

On Monday, to celebrate Krunal's birthday, Hardik posted a heartfelt message on Instagram. The post also featured Hardik’s son Agastya, along with Krunal’s sons, Kavir and Vayu. Hardik captioned the post:

“My big bro! Tough to put into words just how much you mean to me. Always there, always in my corner, and the best KP papa to Agu. I’m so proud of how far we’ve come, how much we’ve grown together and now we get to see our beautiful boys grow up together too. Love you always bhai and wishing you a very happy birthday.”

Krunal was last seen in action during the opening match of IPL 2025 on March 22, where RCB faced Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Ajinkya Rahane's 56 helped KKR set a total of 174/8 in their 20 overs. Meanwhile, Krunal was outstanding with the ball, finishing with figures of 3/29 in his four-over spell.

In response, half-centuries from Phil Salt (56) and Virat Kohli (59*) guided RCB to a convincing seven-wicket victory, with 22 balls to spare.

Hardik Pandya-less Mumbai Indians lose their opening game of IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians (MI) took on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their opening match of IPL 2025 on March 23 in Chennai. MI were without their regular captain, Hardik Pandya, who was serving a one-match suspension. The ban resulted from MI’s failure to complete their 20 overs within the allotted time during the 2024 edition, with the final offense occurring in the last match of the season.

In Hardik’s absence, Suryakumar Yadav led MI. Asked to bat first, MI posted 155/9 in their 20 overs, with Noor Ahmad taking four wickets for CSK. In reply, half-centuries from Rachin Ravindra (65*) and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (53) guided CSK to a four-wicket win with five balls to spare.

